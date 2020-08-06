Briefly: Portland in MLS title match

Jeremy Ebobisse and Sebastian Blanco each scored and the Portland Timbers earned a spot in the MLS is Back championship game with a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday night at Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
The Timbers will face the winner of Thursday night's game between Orlando City and Minnesota United in the title match on Tuesday. The tournament winner earns a spot in the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League.
Down two goals, Philadelphia closed the gap on Andrew Wooten's goal in the 85th minute. It appeared the Union pulled even on Kacper Przybylko's goal a minute later, but it was ruled offside.
Portland earned its spot in the semifinals with a 3-1 victory over NYCFC.
Auto racing
NASCAR driver Spencer Davis says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Friday night’s Truck Series race at Michigan International Speedway.
Davis said he tested positive Thursday and his team’s entry has pulled out of the Michigan race.
Davis is 18th in the Truck Series standings after nine races. His best finish this season was 12th at Las Vegas in February.
NASCAR does not test for COVID-19. Davis got the test on his own.
• Valtteri Bottas has been retained by the Mercedes Formula One team for next season.
The Finnish driver heads into this weekend's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone 30 points adrift of teammate Lewis Hamilton in the world championship.
Hamilton's future beyond this year has yet to be confirmed but it is expected the six-time world champion will also stay with Mercedes.
Running
The pandemic-delayed London Marathon will be staged on Oct. 4 using a different route than usual and with only elite runners participating.
Rather than starting in Greenwich in east London, there will be a looped 26.2-mile course around St James's Park within a biosecure bubble with spectators excluded.
Times will be eligible for qualification for the Tokyo Olympics, which had to be rescheduled until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge and Kenenisa Bekele are expected to feature in the men's race. The women's field is headlined by world record holder Brigid Kosgei. Manuela Schär and David Weir will feature in the wheelchair event.
