Briefly: Portland in MLS title match

Jeremy Ebobisse and Sebastian Blanco each scored and the Portland Timbers earned a spot in the MLS is Back championship game with a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday night at Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

The Timbers will face the winner of Thursday night's game between Orlando City and Minnesota United in the title match on Tuesday. The tournament winner earns a spot in the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League.

Down two goals, Philadelphia closed the gap on Andrew Wooten's goal in the 85th minute. It appeared the Union pulled even on Kacper Przybylko's goal a minute later, but it was ruled offside.

Portland earned its spot in the semifinals with a 3-1 victory over NYCFC.

Auto racing

NASCAR driver Spencer Davis says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Friday night’s Truck Series race at Michigan International Speedway.

Davis said he tested positive Thursday and his team’s entry has pulled out of the Michigan race.

Davis is 18th in the Truck Series standings after nine races. His best finish this season was 12th at Las Vegas in February.

NASCAR does not test for COVID-19. Davis got the test on his own.