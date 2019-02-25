New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft visited a Florida massage parlor for sex acts the night before and the morning of last month’s AFC championship game, authorities said Monday in documents charging him with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution.
Kraft is one of hundreds of men charged in recent days as part of a crackdown on prostitution allegedly occurring in massage parlors between Palm Beach and Orlando. Ten spas have been closed and several people, most of them women originally from China, have been charged with running the operation.
The 77-year-old Kraft was chauffeured to the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in a 2014 white Bentley on the evening of Jan. 19, where police say they videotaped him engaging in a sex act and then handing over an undetermined amount of cash, Jupiter, Florida, police said in charging documents released by the Palm Beach State Attorney’s Office.
Investigators said Kraft returned 17 hours later, arriving at the upper-middle class shopping center where the spa was located in a chauffeured 2015 blue Bentley, the documents said. Kraft, who is worth $6 billion, was videotaped engaging in sex acts before paying with a $100 bill and another bill, police said. He then flew to Kansas City to watch his Patriots defeat the Chiefs in overtime hours later.
- It looks like the Raiders are heading back to Oakland, Calif., for one more year.
The Raiders and the Coliseum Authority reached an agreement for the team to stay in Oakland for the 2019 season, according to an NFL.com report, with a deal to be ready for a final vote by the city board as soon as Friday.
That has been the anticipated outcome for weeks, since an attempt to move for a year across the bay to San Francisco fell apart.
The Raiders, who are set to move to Las Vegas in 2020, had pushed back on returning to the Coliseum for one last year because they are being sued by Oakland for uprooting.
Hockey
The Vegas Golden Knights made another trade deadline splash to take another run at the Stanley Cup in their second season.
Vegas acquired high-scoring winger Mark Stone from the Ottawa Senators for defense prospect Erik Brannstrom, forward Oscar Lindberg and the Dallas Stars’ 2020 second-round pick. Vegas also received minor league forward Tobias Lindberg in the trade.
Losing 10 of their past 13 games hurt the Golden Knights in a top-heavy Pacific Division, but Stone should provide an immediate boost. The 26-year-old has 28 goals and 34 assists for 62 points in 59 games this season, two points shy of his career high.
