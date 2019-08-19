Police said Monday they are still investigating the weekend motorcycle crash that killed former Texas Longhorns running back and NFL player Cedric Benson and a woman passenger.
According to police, witnesses said Benson was driving his BMW motorcycle at a high rate of speed through a curving, hilly section of the city Saturday night when he collided with a van that was attempting a left turn.
Police said a passenger in the van and a bystander attempted to help Benson, 36, and his passenger, 37-year-old Aamna Najam. Both died at the scene.
Police said the van driver is cooperating with the investigation. No charges have been filed.
Benson is the second-leading rusher in Texas history with 5,540 yards. He was drafted No. 4 overall by Chicago in 2005 and played eight seasons in the NFL with the Bears, the Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers.
Basketball
Two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry is helping Howard University launch a Division I golf program.
Howard officials say they plan to have women's and men's golf teams for the 2020-21 academic year.
The school had a Division II golf program in the past, along with intercollegiate and intramural club teams.
• Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi has been medically cleared to play after missing most of the season with a back injury.
The team said that the WNBA's all-time leading scorer will be activated and serve a one-game suspension during Tuesday's game. She was suspended after leaving the Mercury bench during a fight in a game on Aug. 10 against Dallas.
Taurasi will be eligible to play in the Mercury's next home game on Aug. 25. The 37-year-old has played in one game this season, scoring five points in 16 minutes.
Golf
Doug Barron became the 13th Monday qualifier to win a PGA Tour Champions event, holing two 15-foot birdie putts after a rain delay to beat Fred Couples by two strokes on Sunday in the Dick's Sporting Goods Open at Endicott, N.Y.
Making his second senior start after turning 50 last month, Barron closed with a 6-under 66 at at En Joie Golf Club to finish the wire-to-wire victory at 17-under 199.
With Couples in the clubhouse after a 63, Barron returned from the rain delay to hole the first 15-footer on the par-4 15th to break a tie for the lead, then doubled the advantage with the second one on the par-3 17th.
Barron is the first open qualifier to win since Willie Wood in the 2012 event at En Joie, and the first to win wire-to-wire.
Woody Austin was third at 13 under after a 67. Scott McCarron, the 2017 winner, had a 69 to match Colin Montgomerie (66) at 12 under.
