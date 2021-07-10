Briefly: Pogacar pedals to commanding lead in France

Tadej Pogacar will head into the final week of the Tour de France with a commanding advantage to retain cycling’s elite title after he was unchallenged on the 14th stage won by Bauke Mollema on Saturday.
Pogacar’s remaining rivals — all well behind in the standings — held off from attacking the defending champion during the hilly stage that sets up more serious tests in the Pyrenees.
Pogacar’s UAE Team Emirates stayed comfortable at or near the front of the peloton through the 114-mile trek from Carcassonne to Quillan in southern France, content to let the breakaway group dispute the stage victory.
The Slovenian holds a four-minute lead over Guillaume Martin. The French rider, who was in the breakaway group, moved from ninth overall to second. Rigoberto Uran, Jonas Vingegaard and Richard Carapaz are all more than five minutes off Pogacar’s pace.
Pogacar has kept the yellow jersey since he took control of the race on Stage 8 in the Alps.
Basketball
Team USA advanced to the gold medal game of the FIBA U19 World Cup with a 92-86 victory over Canada in the semifinals.
University of Wisconsin guard Jonathan Davis scored two points for the Americans. The sophomore was on the court for just over eight minutes, his lowest playing time in the tournament.
Louisiana Tech’s Kenneth Lofton Jr. led the way with 16 points. Three other players scored in double digits as the Americans shot 46.2% from the field.
The matchup was the closest of the tournament for Team USA, whose previous smallest margin of victory was 21 points against Australia. Canada’s Caleb Houstan — a University of Michigan freshman — led all scorers with 23 points.
The U.S. will play France in the championship game at 11 a.m. Sunday at Arena Riga in Latvia.
On Friday, Davis made one of four of his shot attempts and scored three points in Team USA’s 88-58 win over Senegal.
Olympics
Two more prefectures outside the immediate Tokyo area have decided to bar fans from attending Olympic events because of rising coronavirus infections, Tokyo Olympic organizers confirmed with the pandemic-delayed games opening in just under two weeks.
Tokyo organizers and the IOC earlier in the week barred all fans from venues in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures. They make up the overwhelming majority of Olympic venues, although a smattering of outlying areas were allowed initially to have limited attendance.
All fans from abroad were banned months ago.
Now, two prefectures that were permitted to have fans have backed out of those plans.
Fukushima prefecture in northeastern Japan has decided to hold its baseball and softball events without spectators. It has been joined by the northern prefecture of Hokkaido, which will hold soccer games without fans at the Sapporo Dome.
About 11,000 Olympic athletes are to enter Tokyo along with tens of thousands of support staff, judges, officials, media, and broadcasters.
Soccer
Colombia beat Peru 3-2 in the third-place match at Copa America in Brazil on Friday after striker Luis Díaz scored a pair of goals, one of them assisted by goalkeeper Camilo Vargas.
Peru opened the scoring at the Mané Garrincha Stadium in Brasilia with Yoshimar Yotún in the 28th minute, with an assist from Christian Cueva that allowed him to beat Colombia’s Vargas with a soft lob.
Colombia equalized in the 49th minute after a free kick taken by Juan Guillermo Cuadrado went through the middle of the Peruvian wall and past goalkeeper Pedro Gallese.
Colombia took the lead for the first time in the 66th minute after Vargas kicked the ball above opposite defenders to find Diaz face to face with Peru’s Gallese. The striker calmly hit it with his right foot to make it 2-1.
Italian-Peruvian striker Gianluca Lapadula leveled once again in the 82nd minute with a header after a corner. Díaz scored again in added time with a shot from outside the box. The ball deflected on a Peru defender and beat Gallese.
Obituaries
Paul Mariner, the former England striker who played at the World Cup in 1982 and later coached in MLS, has died. He was 68. He had been battling brain cancer.
He scored 139 goals in 339 games for Ipswich, helping the club win the FA Cup in 1978 and the UEFA Cup in 1981. His other clubs included Plymouth, Arsenal and Portsmouth.
Mariner scored 13 goals in 35 appearances for England, playing at the European Championship in 1980 and the World Cup two years later.
Mariner finished his playing career in the United States. He was an assistant coach under Steve Nicol at the New England Revolution for several seasons.
- Gian Franco Kasper, who retired after 23 years as president of the International Ski Federation last month, has died. He was 77.
The cause of Kasper’s death was not given.
He had not taken part in the FIS election meeting on June 4 that saw Johan Eliasch elected as his successor.
Kasper, a Swiss former journalist and tourism official from St. Moritz, worked for FIS for almost five decades. He was the world ski body’s general secretary from the 1970s until he was elected president in 1998.