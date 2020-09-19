Briefly: Pogacar crushes Roglic to seal Tour de France title

Briscoe raced to his series-best seventh victory of the year while regular-season champion Cindric slipped to a third-place finish.

Ross Chastain, poised for a probable promotion to the Cup Series with Chip Ganassi Racing, followed Briscoe past Cindric in the waning laps and finished second.

Golf

This was the Winged Foot everyone has heard about. This is the U.S. Open everyone expected.

Patrick Reed answered the first big test Friday when the wind arrived out of the north, bringing a little chill and a lot of trouble. He never got flustered by bogeys and made enough birdie putts and key saves for an even-par 70.

It felt just as rewarding as the 66 he shot in the opening round, and it gave him a one-shot lead over muscleman Bryson DeChambeau, who powered and putted his way to a 68.

Three players broke par. Nine others shot even par. Everyone else was hanging on for dear life. As the final groups tried to beat darkness in this September U.S. Open, only six players remained in red numbers.

• Hannah Green shot a 6-under 66 on Friday at Columbia Edgewater for a share of the lead with Cydney Clanton at LPGA's Cambria Portland Classic.