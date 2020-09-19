Briefly: Pogacar crushes Roglic to seal Tour de France title

In an incredible climax to the Tour de France, Tadej Pogacar crushed fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic in the last stage Saturday before the finish in Paris, all but guaranteeing that he'll win the title at cycling's greatest race.
Set, at one day shy of 22, to become the youngest post-World War II champion, Pogacar flew on the penultimate stage, an uphill time trial, devouring the 57-second lead that had made Roglic look impregnable before the showdown.
Also amazing: This is Pogacar's first Tour.
In the end, it wasn't even close. Pogacar was sensational, not only ripping the iconic race leader's yellow jersey from Roglic, but winning the time trial, too. Roglic managed no better than fifth, a whopping 1 minute, 56 seconds slower than his countryman.
Not since British riders Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome finished 1-2 at the 2012 Tour has one nation taken the top two spots.
Australian Richie Porte will complete the podium, having ridden his way from fourth to third overall in the time trial to the Planches des Belles Filles ski station in eastern France.
Auto racing
Chase Briscoe passed Auston Cindric with five laps remaining Friday night at Bristol Motor Speedway, pouncing when Cindric lost power steering to win a NASCAR Xfinity race.
Briscoe raced to his series-best seventh victory of the year while regular-season champion Cindric slipped to a third-place finish.
Ross Chastain, poised for a probable promotion to the Cup Series with Chip Ganassi Racing, followed Briscoe past Cindric in the waning laps and finished second.
Golf
This was the Winged Foot everyone has heard about. This is the U.S. Open everyone expected.
Patrick Reed answered the first big test Friday when the wind arrived out of the north, bringing a little chill and a lot of trouble. He never got flustered by bogeys and made enough birdie putts and key saves for an even-par 70.
It felt just as rewarding as the 66 he shot in the opening round, and it gave him a one-shot lead over muscleman Bryson DeChambeau, who powered and putted his way to a 68.
Three players broke par. Nine others shot even par. Everyone else was hanging on for dear life. As the final groups tried to beat darkness in this September U.S. Open, only six players remained in red numbers.
• Hannah Green shot a 6-under 66 on Friday at Columbia Edgewater for a share of the lead with Cydney Clanton at LPGA's Cambria Portland Classic.
The event was reduced to 54 holes because of poor air quality caused by wildfires. Green was able to finish in fading light, while many other afternoon starters were still on the course when darkness suspended play.
Caroline Masson, Amy Olson, Gaby Lopez and Mel Reid shot 67, and Yealimi Noh also was 5 under with a hole left.
Iditarod
Alaska race officials say the 2021 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race will continue as scheduled.
So far, 61 teams have signed up for the 1,000-mile competition, which is expected to begin in March 2021.
Race officials say they will work with an infectious disease epidemiologist from Emory University in Atlanta to develop proper precautions in light the coronavirus pandemic.
