Milwaukee Brewers pitching coach Derek Johnson is leaving the team, the third departure on manager Craig Counsell’s staff since the end of the season.
General manager David Stearns said on Wednesday that Johnson was leaving the NL Central champions. Johnson wrapped up his third season with the Brewers, overseeing a staff that was fifth in the majors with a 3.73 ERA.
Reports indicated Johnson was taking the same job with the Cincinnati Reds.
The Brewers’ bullpen was fifth in the majors with a 3.47 ERA, but even better in September with a 1.98 ERA.
Hitting coach Darnell Coles resigned last week, while bullpen coach Lee Tunnell was fired. The Brewers also fired head athletic trainer Dan Wright last week.
Also Thursday, Milwaukee declined the $3.5 million club option on Jordan Lyles, making the right-handed pitcher a free agent. Lyles instead gets a $250,000 buyout.
Obituary
Willie McCovey, the sweet-swinging Hall of Famer nicknamed “Stretch” for his 6-foot-4 height and those long arms, died. He was 80.
The San Francisco Giants announced McCovey’s death, saying the fearsome hitter passed “peacefully” in the afternoon “after losing his battle with ongoing health issues.”
A former first baseman and left fielder, McCovey was a career .270 hitter with 521 home runs and 1,555 RBIs in 22 major league seasons, 19 of them with the Giants. He also played for the Athletics and Padres.
McCovey made his major league debut at age 21 on July 30, 1959, after dominating the Pacific Coast League that year. He played alongside the other Willie — Hall of Famer Willie Mays — into the 1972 season before Mays was traded to the New York Mets that May.
Football
Chicago Bears right guard Kyle Long has a tendon injury in his right foot, and the team is deciding whether to put him on injured reserve.
Coach Matt Nagy says the three-time Pro Bowl lineman is “week to week.” The Bears could place him on IR with the intent to return in eight weeks if they don’t think he could be back sooner.
- Terrell Owens will receive his Hall of Fame ring at a ceremony during the San Francisco 49ers’ game against the Oakland Raiders.
Owens will be presented the ring Thursday night at halftime by Hall of Fame president David Baker. Owens will wear his gold Hall of Fame jacket and his bronzed bust will be on hand for the ceremony.
Owens was voted into the Hall of Fame earlier this year but skipped the induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio, because he was upset he had to wait three years to receive the honor. Instead, he held his own celebration at his college in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
- DJ Durkin has been fired as Maryland’s football coach, one day after being reinstated by the school. His dismissal comes after the decision to bring him back on Tuesday was met with ire by students, players and state politicians.
Durkin was placed on administrative leave Aug. 11 while the University System of Maryland board of regents waited for the results of a report on the culture of the program. After receiving that report, the board decided to bring him back, saying he was “unfairly blamed for the dysfunction in the athletic department.”
But some state officials said Durkin should have been fired, and one called the decision an “embarrassment.”
Tennis
Returning from one injury to play at the Paris Masters, Rafael Nadal pulled out with another one.
This time it wasn’t the troublesome right knee which had sidelined him since the U.S. Open semifinals in early September, but rather an abdominal injury which just crept up on him.
This latest injury will cost him his No. 1 ranking, which goes back to longtime rival Novak Djokovic next week. Djokovic lost his top ranking to Andy Murray at the Paris Masters two years ago.
