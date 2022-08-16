Briefly: Pirates' Castro suspended for gaffe

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro was suspended for one game by Major League Baseball on Tuesday for having a cellphone in his back pocket during a game last week.

The penalty, which included an undisclosed fine, had been set to take effect Tuesday night when the Pirates hosted Boston. The 23-year-old Castro appealed and can play until the process is complete.

Castro’s phone flew from his pocket when he made a head-first dive into third base at Arizona on Aug. 9.

The play drew plenty of attention at the ballpark and beyond in the sports world. Many cringed while others laughed it off as the video clip was seen by millions.

Castro apologized after the game, saying it was an honest mistake.

The Oakland Athletics released veteran outfielder Stephen Piscotty on Tuesday and cleared way for top prospect Shea Langeliers to gain key experience down the stretch for the last-place team in the AL West.

Langeliers, a 24-year-old catcher and left fielder selected ninth overall in the 2019 draft out of Baylor, hit .283 with 19 homers and 56 RBIs in 92 games for Triple-A Las Vegas after being acquired from Atlanta in the March trade that sent Matt Olson to the Braves. Langeliers was expected to make his major league debut as designated hitter for the A’s at Texas on Tuesday night.

The San Diego Padres have replaced a planned Fernando Tatis Jr. bobblehead night with a Juan Soto T-shirt giveaway after the superstar shortstop was banned 80 games Friday following a positive test for a performance-enhancing drug.

Tatis was on the cusp of returning to the Padres from a broken wrist that had sidelined him all season. He was on track to rejoin the team well before the Sept. 7 bobblehead night — until the positive test.

Instead, the Padres will offer fans shirts in the club’s City Connect color scheme with Soto’s name and No. 22 on the back before they play the Arizona Diamondbacks. The team announced the change Tuesday.

Basketball

Breanna Stewart is always looking for ways to improve her game and this season her efforts culminated in a couple more career milestones.

The Seattle Storm forward led the WNBA in scoring for the first time in her career, averaging 21.8 points, and Tuesday she became the first player to repeat as The Associated Press WNBA Player of the Year.

Stewart received six votes for AP Player of the Year by the 10-member media panel narrowly edging A’ja Wilson, who received the other four votes. Stewart is the first two-time winner of the award since the AP voting began in 2016.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as the best in the league,” said Stewart, who was also named player of the year in 2018. “Since I started in the WNBA in 2016, just trying to get better. Elevate myself and the team, the league as a whole. A big honor, but we’re motivated by more and that’s trying to win a championship.”

Stewart’s fourth-seeded Seattle Storm begin their playoff run on Thursday in a best-of-three series against Washington.

The WNBA will announce its league awards over the course of the postseason, which begins Wednesday.

Football

Zach Wilson and the New York Jets received some good news after a few days of worrying about the quarterback’s right knee.

Wilson had arthroscopic surgery Tuesday to repair a torn meniscus and remains on track to return in a few weeks, a person with knowledge told The Associated Press.

Wilson, who also has a bone bruise in the knee, flew to Los Angeles to have the procedure performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Wilson’s meniscus was trimmed and ElAttrache found no additional damage than initially believed, said the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce results of the surgery.

That timeline means the Jets could still potentially have their starting quarterback for Week 1. However, the team will likely be cautious with Wilson before getting him back on the field.

ESPN first reported that no additional damage was found during Wilson’s surgery.

Wilson was initially expected to miss two to four weeks with a bone bruise and meniscus tear in his right knee, and the team was optimistic that would remain the case.