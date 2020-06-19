Briefly: Phillies test positive for COVID-19

Five players for the Philadelphia Phillies have tested positive for COVID-19 at the team's spring camp in Florida, prompting the club to indefinitely close the complex.
The team also said Friday that three staff members at the camp have tested positive. The club didn't identify any of those affected.
Philadelphia has shut the camp in Clearwater, Florida, to players, coaches and staff while medical authorities assess the situation.
The announcement came while Major League Baseball owners and players try to negotiate a deal to begin the season amid the coronavirus pandemic, including health protocols. Some players had been recently been working out at spring training sites while practicing social distancing.
The sides had hoped to have players begin testing Tuesday and then begin a second round of spring training on June 26. Most teams would likely hold those workouts at their home ballparks, rather than at their spring camps in Florida and Arizona.
• The Minnesota Twins announced they removed a statue of former owner Calvin Griffith at Target Field, citing racist remarks he made in 1978.
Griffith's statue was one of several installed when the team opened the ballpark in 2010. Its removal came on Juneteenth, the traditional commemoration of emancipation of enslaved African Americans, and on the same day as a statue of a former Washington Redskins owner was removed from outside the team's old RFK Stadium.
Griffith moved the Washington Senators to Minnesota for the 1961 season, and the franchise was renamed the Twins.
During a speech in Minnesota to a Waseca Lions club in 1978, he said he decided to make the move “when I found out you only had 15,000 blacks here,” the Minneapolis Tribune reported at the time.
Hockey
Canada has approved a National Hockey League plan to play in Canada during the coronavirus pandemic, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Friday.
The plan required an exemption as the U.S.-Canada border is currently closed to all non-essential travel until at least July 21 and those who enter Canada must self-isolate for 14 days. The league plans to have training camps open in July and to play games without spectators in a couple of cities in late July or August.
Ten locations including three Canadian cities are in the running to serve as the "hub" cities that will host 24 playoff teams for initial rounds, Eastern and Western Conference finals and the Stanley Cup Final. Players are expected to be quarantined away from the general public in those cities.
Soccer
Manchester City forward Leroy Sané could leave the club after rejecting offers of a contract extension.
The 24-year-old Sané, a German international and target for Bayern Munich, has one year left on his contract at City, meaning the club will have to negotiate the player's sale if it is to receive a transfer fee.
Sané returned against Arsenal on Wednesday after almost a year out with a knee ligament injury sustained in the Community Shield against Liverpool in August, an injury that foiled his move to Bayern at the time.
