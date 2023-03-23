Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins was carted off the field during a spring training game Thursday after hurting his left knee while fielding a grounder.

Hoskins hit 30 homers with 79 RBIs last season for the reigning National League champions.

He was backing up to play a chopper on Thursday when the ball popped out of his glove. Sooner after, he fell to the ground and began clutching his left knee. Teammates gathered around him before he was taken off of the field.

Hoskins, who turned 30 last week, hit six homers in Philadelphia’s playoff run last season. The Phillies lost to the Houston Astros in the World Series.

It could be another blow for the Phillies, who will be without top pitching prospect Andrew Painter for another few weeks because of a sprained ligament in his right elbow. And slugger Bryce Harper isn’t expected back until around the All-Star break after undergoing Tommy John surgery in November.

Adam Wainwright was in line for his seventh opening day start. Instead, the veteran St. Louis Cardinals right-hander will begin what’s slated to be his final season on the injured list with a groin injury.

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol told reporters Thursday before St. Louis’ spring training game against the New York Yankees that Wainwright could miss several weeks.

The 41-year-old apparently strained his groin in a workout before Team USA lost to Japan 3-2 in the championship game of the World Baseball Classic on Tuesday. Wainwright went 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA over eight innings to help the U.S. reach the final.

Wainwright has gone 195-117 with a 3.38 ERA over 17 seasons with the Cardinals. He’s a three-time All-Star who’s posted two 20-win seasons, along with winning two Gold Gloves.

Hockey

A National Hockey League team with a Russian player has decided against wearing special warmup jerseys to commemorate Pride night, citing an anti-gay Kremlin law that could imperil Russian athletes when they return home.

The Chicago Blackhawks, which also has two players with connections to Russia, will not wear Pride-themed warmup jerseys before Sunday’s game against Vancouver, a person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press, because of security concerns involving the law, which expands restrictions on supporting LGBTQ rights. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed it in December.

The decision was made by the Blackhawks following discussions with security officials within and outside the franchise, according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke Wednesday to the AP on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the move.

Chicago coach Luke Richardson said Thursday that he and his players were disappointed and called it “an unfortunate situation.”

“I don’t think we can control the world issues, so that takes it out of our hands,” Richardson said. “We’re just making decisions as best we can as an organization and for everybody.”

The league declined to comment through a spokesperson, as did agent Dan Milstein, who represents Russian players on the Blackhawks and other teams.

Soccer

The proposed sale of Manchester United gathered pace Thursday when British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe said he had submitted a second bid for the iconic soccer team.

American merchant bank Raine had given bidders more time to fine-tune proposals by extending Wednesday night’s deadline for the latest round of offers for the Premier League club.

Ratcliffe is one of the richest people in Britain and has been a United fan since childhood.

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani is also set to submit a fresh offer and appears to be the main rival to Ratcliffe in the battle to take charge of the 20-time English league champions.

United is expected to become the most expensive sports team in history, with the price expected to be as high as $6 billion.

The Denver Broncos were sold last year to Walmart heir Rob Walton and his daughter and son-in-law for a record $4.65 billion.