It took a long time and a lot of money, but the Philadelphia Phillies finally landed Bryce Harper with a record contract.
The young star outfielder and the Phillies agreed Thursday to a $330 million, 13-year contract, the largest deal in baseball history.
A 26-year-old All-Star who had spent his entire big league career with the Washington Nationals, Harper topped the $325 million, 13-year agreement outfielder Giancarlo Stanton reached before the 2015 season with the Miami Marlins.
Harper has a .279 career average with 184 homers and 521 RBIs, including a .268 average with 14 homers, 32 RBIs and a .930 OPS in 47 games at Citizens Bank Park.
BREWERS (SS) 10, REDS 8: Mike Moustakas hit a solo home run and Jesus Aguilar drilled a three-run double for Milwaukee. Brandon Woodruff made his first start, pitching one inning. He walked the bases loaded with one out but got out of the jam unscathed.
GIANTS 6, BREWERS (SS) 2: Lorenzo Cain singled and walked for Milwaukee, while Christian Yelich was hitless in two at-bats in his spring debut.
ATHLETICS 10, CUBS 3: Kyle Schwarber had his first double for Chicago and Anthony Rizzo went 0 for 2, striking out twice. Kyle Hendricks pitched two scoreless innings in his spring debut, allowing two hits.
MARINERS 8, WHITE SOX 3: Chicago ace Lucas Giolito made his first start, pitching two innings and allowing three runs — one earned — and three hits. Tim Anderson hit his first spring home run, a two-run shot.
Golf
A year ago at The Honda Classic, Jhonattan Vegas made seven birdies all week.
He's off to a much better start this time.
Vegas made six birdies and no bogeys, shooting a 6-under 64 to open a two-stroke lead after the first round at Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Lucas Glover bogeyed his finishing hole for a 66, leaving him tied with Zach Johnson, Ernie Els and Ben Silverman — who went to college at nearby Florida Atlantic.
Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler and Sergio Garcia were in a large group at 67, and defending champion Justin Thomas shot 68 after an eventful day that saw him play the last eight holes without a 9-iron after it bent when he hit it against a tree.
LPGA: No. 1-ranked Ariya Jutanugarn's 10-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole gave her a 4-under 68 and a five-way share of the first-round lead at the HSBC Women's World Championship at Singapore.
Tied with Jutanugarn were No. 3 Minjee Lee, Amy Olson, Yu Liu and Celine Boutier, who won her first LPGA tournament three weeks ago at the Vic Open in Australia.
No. 2 Sun Hyun Park bogeyed 18 after hitting her approach into a bunker for a 69 to drop into a seven-way tie for sixth, one stroke behind the leaders.
Football
Jason Witten announced he is coming out of retirement and rejoining the Dallas Cowboys after one season as a television analyst. The 11-time Pro Bowler will play on a one-year contract worth about $5 million.
Witten had four 1,000-yard seasons, mostly recently with 1,039 yards in 2012 when he set an NFL record for tight ends with 110 catches. Philadelphia's Zach Ertz topped that with 116 this past season.
In 2017, Witten broke Hall of Famer Michael Irvin's club record of 11,904 yards receiving, finishing with 12,448 to go with 1,152 catches. He is the Dallas leader in receiving touchdowns by a tight end with 68.
Tennis
Roger Federer is two matches away from his 100th career title after beating Marton Fucsovics 7-6 (6), 6-4 to reach the Dubai Championships semifinals.
Federer is looking to become the second man in the professional era to reach 100 tour-level tournament tiles, joining Jimmy Connors, who won 109.
