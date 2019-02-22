Robert Kraft, the billionaire owner of the New England Patriots, faces charges of soliciting a prostitute after he was twice videotaped in a sex act at a shopping-center massage parlor in Florida, police said Friday.
The 77-year-old Kraft denied any wrongdoing. The case comes amid a crackdown on sex trafficking from Palm Beach to Orlando in which police planted cameras in massage parlors.
Kraft was not immediately arrested. Jupiter police said a warrant will be issued and his attorneys will be notified. They said details about the misdemeanor charges against the owner of the Super Bowl champion team will not be released until next week.
Hundreds of arrest warrants have been issued in recent days as a result of the six-month investigation, and more are expected. Ten spas have been closed, and several people have been taken into custody on sex trafficking charges.
Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr said he was shocked to learn that Kraft, who is worth $6 billion, was paying for sex inside a shopping-center massage parlor, the Orchids of Asia Day Spa.
• The Chicago Bears will release kicker Cody Parkey at the start of the league year March 13, NFL Network reported.
Parkey was 23 for 30 on field-goal attempts and 42 for 45 on extra-point attempts over 16 regular-season games for the Bears. He made 3 of 4 field goals in the team’s first-round playoff loss to the Eagles in January but missed the potential game-winner in the final seconds, bouncing it off the left upright and the crossbar for a “double doink.”
Parkey joined the Bears on a four-year, $15 million contract last spring. The Bears still will owe him $3.5 million after releasing him.
He went on NBC’s “Today” show five days after the playoff miss, a move he didn’t clear with the Bears ahead of time. Bears coach Matt Nagy made clear he didn’t approve of the interview, saying he didn’t think it was “a ‘we’ thing.”
General manager Ryan Pace said at the same news conference in January that the kicker position would be “an emphasis” for the Bears this offseason. They signed kicker Redford Jones after holding tryouts in January.
Golf
Dustin Johnson putted for birdie on every hole and shot a 4-under 67, leaving him bogey-free for 36 holes and two shots ahead of Rory McIlroy and Matt Kuchar going into the weekend at the Mexico Championship in Mexico City.
Tiger Woods got back in the game with a 65, and one shot from a fairway bunker that dazzled the gallery. He still was six shots behind.
Johnson, who won at Chapultepec Golf Club two years ago when he was at the top of his game, was at 11-under 131.
McIlroy birdied his first two holes and quickly built a three-shot lead, only to be undone by a four-putt from the fringe at No. 9 that slowed his momentum. He had to settle for a 69. Kuchar had a 67.
LPGA: South Korean golfer Jenny Shin snatched the lead at the Thailand Open with a birdie on the last hole of the second round at Siam Country Club Pattaya.
Three players were tied for second: Lizette Salas of the United States (68), Minjee Lee of Australia (69), and first-round leader Eun-Hee Ji of South Korea (71).
Auto racing
Aric Almirola led a Ford sweep in NASCAR Cup qualifying at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Almirola turned a lap at 181.472 mph to take the top qualifying spot for Sunday's race. He was followed by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Clint Bowyer, Almirola's teammate at Stewart-Haas Racing.
Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin qualified fourth, and Kyle Larson was the highest Chevrolet driver at seventh.
It was a strong qualifying session for SHR, which got Almirola only the second pole of his career and first since 2012. Three of its four cars qualified in in the top-five but Kevin Harvick, the defending race winner, battled steering problems and qualified 18th.
