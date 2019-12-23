Briefly: Panthers reportedly on prowl for McCarthy

The Carolina Panthers have interviewed former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy for their vacant head-coaching job, according to reports.
The interview took place after the Panthers’ loss Sunday to the Indianapolis Colts, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Panthers declined to publicly comment.
After firing longtime head coach Ron Rivera earlier this month, Panthers owner David Tepper indicated he was leaning toward offensive-minded candidates who are willing to use analytics.
McCarthy, 56, was fired by the Packers on Dec. 2, 2018, after nearly 13 seasons as Green Bay’s head coach.
- Patrick Mahomes outplayed Mitchell Trubisky, throwing for two touchdowns and running for another score, and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears 26-3 on Sunday night for their fifth straight win.
Kansas City (11-4) remained a game behind New England for the AFC’s second seed. The Patriots clinched their 11th consecutive AFC East championship by beating Buffalo on Saturday.
Mahomes’ big game in his first appearance at Soldier Field is just another blow for Chicago in a rough season that began with Super Bowl hopes.
- The Seattle Seahawks could be reuniting with former star running back Marshawn Lynch, coach Pete Carroll said Monday.
Carroll said Lynch is flying to Seattle and will undergo a physical later Monday. Seattle is in desperate need of running backs after Chris Carson (hip) and C.J. Prosise (arm) both suffered season-ending injuries in Sunday’s 27-13 loss to Arizona.
Lynch has not played in more than a year. His last game was Week 6 of last season before a core injury ended his season. Lynch spent parts of six seasons with the Seahawks and rushed for 6,347 yards and 57 touchdowns in the regular season during his time in Seattle.
Baseball
Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays agreed to an $80 million, four-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.
Ryu was 14-5 with a major league-best 2.32 ERA for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He started for the National League in his first All-Star Game and finished second in Cy Young Award voting to New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom.
Auto racing
Charles Leclerc signed a new contract with Ferrari through to the end of the 2024 Formula One season.
Leclerc joined the Scuderia at the start of last season, after a year with Sauber, on a deal believed to be to the end of the 2021 season.
Following a successful debut campaign with Ferrari, in which he finished fourth in the drivers’ standings and above teammate Sebastian Vettel, Leclerc has been rewarded with a new deal.