Briefly: Panthers reportedly on prowl for McCarthy

Carroll said Lynch is flying to Seattle and will undergo a physical later Monday. Seattle is in desperate need of running backs after Chris Carson (hip) and C.J. Prosise (arm) both suffered season-ending injuries in Sunday’s 27-13 loss to Arizona.

Lynch has not played in more than a year. His last game was Week 6 of last season before a core injury ended his season. Lynch spent parts of six seasons with the Seahawks and rushed for 6,347 yards and 57 touchdowns in the regular season during his time in Seattle.

Baseball

Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays agreed to an $80 million, four-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

Ryu was 14-5 with a major league-best 2.32 ERA for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He started for the National League in his first All-Star Game and finished second in Cy Young Award voting to New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom.

Auto racing

Charles Leclerc signed a new contract with Ferrari through to the end of the 2024 Formula One season.

Leclerc joined the Scuderia at the start of last season, after a year with Sauber, on a deal believed to be to the end of the 2021 season.

Following a successful debut campaign with Ferrari, in which he finished fourth in the drivers’ standings and above teammate Sebastian Vettel, Leclerc has been rewarded with a new deal.

