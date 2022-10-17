Briefly: Panthers acquire Anderson from Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals made a move to bolster their struggling offense, adding disgruntled receiver Robbie Anderson in a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Monday.

Both teams announced the deal, saying the Panthers would receive “undisclosed draft compensation” in return.

The trade could be beneficial to both sides: Anderson's days in Carolina appeared numbered after he was sent off the field and into the locker room by interim coach Steve Wilks during the second half of the Panthers’ 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, following a sideline argument with an assistant coach.

The 29-year-old Anderson has been durable and productive for the Jets and Panthers over the past seven seasons. His best year came in 2020, when he caught 95 passes for 1,096 yards and three touchdowns.

Anderson joins a Cardinals offense that will also welcome back three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins, who missed the season's first six games after being suspended for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drugs policy. The Cardinals host the Saints on Thursday night.

Anderson didn't seem disappointed by Monday's news, posting to social media multiple emojis, including a "fingers crossed" symbol.

• The Houston Texans, off to a 1-3-1 start, have parted ways with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby, The Associated Press has confirmed.

The move was confirmed by a person familiar with the details who spoke with The Associated Press Monday on condition of anonymity because it had not been announced. The news was first reported by ESPN.

Easterby came to Houston in 2019 after working for the New England Patriots for several years in jobs such has chaplain and character coach. He was hired as executive vice president of team development before being promoted to his current role in January 2020.

• Indiana backup quarterback Jack Tuttle announced Monday that he will transfer at the end of this season.

Coach Tom Allen confirmed the news at the start of his weekly news conference, explaining the two spoke last week and that Tuttle, a team captain, would remain No. 2 on the depth chart.

The 23-year-old Tuttle is in his sixth college season and has one year of eligibility remaining.

Basketball

The Houston Rockets announced a multiyear contract extension with Kevin Porter Jr. on Monday that could be worth as much as $82 million.

The team did not reveal details, but a person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press it was a four-year extension with only the first season, in 2023-24, guaranteed at about $16 million.

The deal was reached Monday, the deadline for players out of the rookie draft class of 2019 to agree to extensions. The 22-year-old Porter will make $3.2 million this season in the last year of his current deal which remains in place, according to the person who spoke with AP on condition of anonymity because details were not released.

Porter is one of the young players the rebuilding Rockets hope will help them return to contention. He has played in 87 games with 84 starts over two seasons, averaging 15.6 points, 6.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds last season.

Golf

Fred Couples broke his age by three shots with the lowest round of his PGA Tour Champions career, a 12-under 60 that sent him to a six-shot victory Sunday in the SAS Championship for his first title in more than five years.

Couples was two shots behind after four holes when the 63-year-old went on a run that amazed even him. He ran off five straight birdies, made a key par on the 10th hole and then finished with seven straight birdies.

Couples won for the first time since the American Family Insurance Championship in 2017, and this was one he never saw coming. He started the tournament with a double bogey. He decided to use Griffin Flesch, the son of Steve Flesch, as his caddie.

For all the birdies, Couples felt the key to his day was a par.

He was two shots ahead of Jerry Kelly when he holed an 18-foot par putt. Kelly closed the gap to one with a birdie on the par-3 11th and then Couples took off. Kelly put his second shot on the par-5 12th in the water, while Couples two-putted for birdie.

Couples made an 8-foot birdie on the next hole, an 18-footer on the 14th and then saw his shot from rough narrowly clear the bunker and take a big hop onto the green to 5 feet. It never stopped, even on the last hole when his approach rolled out to 7 feet.

Couples finished at 20-under 196 for his 14th career win on the PGA Tour Champions. He won $315,000.