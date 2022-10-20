Briefly: Padres punch back against Phillies

The scrappy San Diego Padres, largely rebuilt at the trade deadline, are finding their identity at just the right time.

In danger of heading to Philadelphia down 0-2 in the NL Championship Series, the Padres produced another huge rally in front of their rowdy fans to put some punch into the all-wild card matchup.

Brandon Drury hit a go-ahead, two-run single during a five-run outburst in the fifth inning and San Diego stunned Aaron Nola and the Phillies 8-5 on Wednesday to tie the NLCS at one game apiece.

The Padres weren’t rattled when they fell behind 4-0 in the second inning after getting just one hit during a 2-0 loss in the series opener Tuesday.

The fifth-inning surge started with Padres catcher Austin Nola hitting an RBI single off his younger brother that brought the sellout, towel-twirling crowd of 44,607 to life. Three innings earlier, the Phillies took a 4-0 lead with a rally that included bloop hits, a sun-aided double on a gorgeous, 92-degree afternoon and some shoddy Padres defense.

The series shifts to Philadelphia for three games beginning tonight. The Phillies, trying to reach their first World Series since 2009, outscored Atlanta 17-4 in two home Division Series games last weekend to dispatch the defending World Series champion Braves.

Football

Tom Brady apologized Thursday for making a comparison between football and military deployment while interviewing NBA star Kevin Durant on the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s weekly podcast.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said he used a “very poor choice of words” on the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray” while he and Durant were discussing the difficulty of balancing a commitment to being highly successful athletes with life outside of sports.

“I almost look at a football season like you’re going away on deployment in the military, and it’s like, ‘Man, here I go again.’ There’s only one way to do it. ... The reality is you can really only be authentic to yourself, right?” Brady said on the podcast.

“Whenever you may say, ‘Oh man, I want to, you know, make sure I spend a little more time doing this.’ When it comes down to it, your competitiveness takes over and as much as you want to have this playful balance with the work balance, you’re going to end up doing exactly what you’ve always done, which is why you are who you are,” Brady added. “You’re going to go, how do I get it done?”

The quarterback was asked Thursday to explain the point he was trying to make during the podcast.

“To be honest, I really don’t want to expand on it too much. ... I have a tremendous amount of gratitude for everyone who served (in the military),” Brady said.

“In the end, we play a game and the military is defending our country,” Brady added. “It’s two very different things, and I shouldn’t have made the comparison.”

Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo will be left out of Manchester United’s squad to face Chelsea, the club said Thursday after the Portugal international walked out of the team’s 2-0 win over Tottenham before the final whistle.

United manager Erik ten Hag said after Wednesday’s match at Old Trafford that he would “deal with” Ronaldo a day later.

“Cristiano will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s game against Chelsea,” United said in a statement Thursday. “The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture.”

Ronaldo will also train away from the first team until after that match, with United saying it fully backs the decision made by Ten Hag.

Ten Hag has already proved himself a strict disciplinarian — canceling his team’s day off after the 4-0 defeat to Brentford in August, while he was also critical of Ronaldo and other players for leaving a preseason friendly against Rayo Vallecano early in July.

Auto racing

Eight months after Haas F1 hastily pulled Russian sponsorship off its cars following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the team has a new title sponsor.

Even better for Haas, the only American-owned team in Formula One will be backed by a global company headquartered in Dallas.

MoneyGram was introduced as the new title sponsor for the Haas race team on Thursday ahead of the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. The team will be called MoneyGram Haas F1 beginning next season and the two-car livery will change for a look that incorporates the red and white colors favored by both Haas Automation and MoneyGram, a digital money transfer company.

It is a three-year entitlement deal, The Associated Press has learned, and gives the Haas team an American-based anchor as it continues to fend off bigger F1 organizations tapping into the North American market.