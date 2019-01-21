A spokesman for boxer Manny Pacquiao says the famed fighter's Los Angeles home was robbed at about the time he was in the ring with rival Adrien Broner in Las Vegas.
Los Angeles Police Department public information officer Tony Im said a burglary occurred around 4:15 p.m. Saturday. He said suspects ransacked the location and took property, and that nobody was home at the time.
The 40-year-old Pacquiao dominated over Broner, who is at least a decade younger, shutting down talk of possible retirement for the native of the Philippines. Pacquiao retained his welterweight title against Broner.
Soccer
Cristiano Ronaldo will make an unwanted trip back to Madrid on Tuesday and is expected to plead guilty to tax fraud.
Ronaldo will be in the Spanish capital on tax charges related to his time at Real Madrid.
The Juventus forward is expected to appear before a judge and receive a suspended two-year sentence as part of a deal struck with Spain's state prosecutor and tax authorities last year. The agreement will cost him nearly $21.6 million in fines.
• Barcelona surprisingly signed Kevin-Prince Boateng on loan from Italian club Sassuolo until the end of the season.
The 31-year-old Boateng has appeared to be past his prime after playing for the likes of AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Schalke, and Tottenham.
Boateng, who plays as a midfielder and as a forward, will be officially presented by Barcelona on Tuesday.
Hockey
The Carolina Hurricanes and forward Teuvo Teravainen agreed to terms on a five-year contract extension worth $27 million.
General manager Don Waddell said that the deal begins next season, runs through the 2023-24 season and has an average annual value of $5.4 million.
The 24-year-old native of Finland is second on the team with 28 assists, 38 points and 12 points on the power play. He also has 10 goals with five coming with the man advantage.
Carolina acquired him in June 2016 in a trade with Chicago. He is making $2.86 million this year and would have been eligible for restricted free agency on July 1.
Gymnastics
World and Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles will make her 2019 debut at a World Cup meet in Germany in March.
Biles hasn't competed since the 2018 world championships in Doha, Qatar, where she won five medals, including four golds. That pushed her overall world championship medal total to 20, tied for the most ever by a female gymnast. The 21-year-old headlines the field for the meet in Stuttgart on March 16-17.
Swimming
A former French swimming champion is on trial in southwest France for the alleged rape and sexual abuse of young boys and adolescents during the decade he ran an ice hockey club in northern France.
Vincent Leroyer told a jury as his three-day trial got underway in Bordeaux, France, that he acknowledged "nearly all" of the accusations against him except for the allegation he raped a boy.
Leroyer, who turns 61 on Tuesday, is accused of sexually abusing five boys ages 6-14 and raping one of them when he managed the ice hockey club in Rouen from 1986 to 1996.
