Mike Pettine is staying as defensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers.
New coach Matt LaFleur announced the decision Friday, answering one of his biggest questions just three days after being hired.
In his first year, Pettine installed a 3-4 scheme and had mixed results. First-round draft pick Jaire Alexander showed signs he will become the top cornerback the Packers desperately need, and Green Bay was ranked No. 12 in pass defense (234.5 yards per game), a big improvement over 2017.
Green Bay finished 6-9-1 and out of the playoffs for the second straight year. As the Packers wrapped up for the offseason last week, Pettine said he was hoping to return to keep building.
- The Chicago Bears hired former Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano to replace Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator, hoping he can help them build on what they accomplished this season.
Pagano inherits one of the NFL’s stingiest defenses after Fangio left to take the Denver Broncos’ head coaching job. He will get to work with one of the league’s best pass rushers in Khalil Mack as well as two other All-Pros in cornerback Kyle Fuller and safety Eddie Jackson.
Pagano led Indianapolis to a 53-43 record and two AFC South championships from 2012 to 2017. He was forced to take a leave of absence early in his first season to get treated for leukemia. With offensive coordinator Bruce Arians serving as interim head coach, the Colts went 9-3 in his absence after a 1-2 start.
Golf
Matt Kuchar ran off four birdies in five holes to start his second round, handled the par 5s at Waialae again and finished with another round of 7-under 63 to take a one-shot lead over Andrew Putnam at the Sony Open in Honolulu.
Kuchar was at 14-under 126, matching the lowest 36-hole score of his PGA Tour career. He also had a 126 in Las Vegas in 2008. Putnam, playing in the afternoon, had a bogey-free 65 and was one shot behind. Chez Reavie (65) and Stewart Cink (62) were four behind.
Baseball
AL MVP Mookie Betts and the World Series champion Boston Red Sox agreed to a $20 million, one-year contract, a raise of $9.5 million that was for a few hours the highest for an arbitration-eligible player.
After beating the Red Sox in arbitration last offseason, the 26-year-old Betts led the major leagues in batting average (.346) and slugging percentage (.640) and was second in on-base average (.438). He also had 84 extra-base hits, including 32 home runs, and stole 30 bases. He also won his third straight Gold Glove.
- NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets agreed to a $17 million, one-year contract.
DeGrom led the majors with a 1.70 ERA in 217 innings and was selected to his second All-Star Game. The right-hander went 10-9 with 269 strikeouts in 32 remarkably consistent starts for a team that finished 77-85.
- Athletics slugger Khris Davis is getting a $6 million raise after leading the majors in home runs last season. Davis reached agreement with Oakland on a $16.5 million, one-year contract to avoid salary arbitration.
Davis received a hefty raise from the A’s last winter, then went out and hit a majors-best 48 home runs while setting a career high with 123 RBIs.
- Suspended shortstop Addison Russell and the Chicago Cubs agreed to a $3.4 million, one-year contract, a relatively small $200,000 raise for a player whose relationship with the team appeared strained after a domestic violence suspension.
Russell accepted a 40-game suspension last October for violating baseball’s domestic violence policy following allegations made by his ex-wife. He missed the final 11 regular-season games plus the wild-card playoff loss and will be eligible to return May 3, barring postponements.
- Gold Glove-winning free-agent second baseman D.J. LeMahieu and the Yankees agreed to a $24 million, two-year contract, a deal that would appear to eliminate New York as a destination for Manny Machado.
The 30-year-old LeMahieu spent the previous eight seasons with Colorado at hitter-friendly Coors Field and won the NL batting title in 2016 with a .348 average. He hit .276 last year with 15 homers and 62 RBIs, and he won his second straight Gold Glove and third overall.
