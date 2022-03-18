Briefly: Packers sign former-Bears punter O’Donnell

The Green Bay Packers signed punter Pat O’Donnell on Friday.

O’Donnell, who has spent the past eight seasons with the Chicago Bears, is an apparent replacement for Corey Bojorquez who is an unrestricted free agent.

The 31-year-old O’Donnell has a career gross punting average of 45.1 yards and a net average of 39.3. His net average ranks first in Bears history.

O’Donnell played all 17 games for the Bears last season and posted a gross average of 46.2 yards and a net average of 38.5. Nineteen of his 62 punts were downed inside the 20-yard line.

• The Chicago Bears’ signing of unrestricted free agent defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi has been negated because of a failed physical.

Bears GM Ryan Poles announced the situation in a statement on Friday when Ogunjobi was set to appear for an introductory news conference.

“As I said before, Larry Ogunjobi embodies everything we are looking for in a Bear,” Poles said. “He is a special person and player. During the league’s negotiating window earlier this week we agreed to terms with him, subject to him passing a physical here.

“After a standard and thorough physical and medical review with Larry yesterday afternoon, our medical team deemed him to have failed his physical and therefore, unfortunately, we are not signing him today. This is difficult and it is emotional for everyone involved, but ultimately is what is in the best interest of protecting the Chicago Bears.”

Ogunjobi suffered an ankle injury during the Cincinnati Bengals’ wild-card win over the Las Vegas Raiders and was lost for the remainder of the playoffs.

Ogunjobi was the most established player the Bears signed in free agency so far as they tried to rebuild their defensive line in a 4-3 approach. According to an NFL Network report, the Bears agreed initially to pay him $40.5 million over three years.

• Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen has restructured his contract to give the team salary cap relief, his agency announced on Friday, with a new deal that gives him $18 million guaranteed.

Thielen’s previous contract was carrying a cap hit for 2022 of more than $16.8 million that the Vikings can now reduce by lowering his base salary and spreading out his new signing bonus money.

• The Detroit Lions have signed outside linebacker Charles Harris to a $13 million, two-year contract and wide receiver Kalif Raymond to a one-year deal worth nearly $1 million.

Detroit announced the moves Friday, retaining unrestricted free agents that flourished last season under first-year coach Dan Campbell.

Baseball

Luke Voit had a feeling his time with the Yankees was coming to an end once New York brought back Anthony Rizzo.

“Knew something was going to happen over the last day or two,” Voit said Friday after he was traded to the San Diego Padres for 20-year-old right-hander Justin Lange, the 34th overall pick in the 2020 amateur draft.

Voit hit .239 with 11 homers and 35 RBIs In 68 games with the Yankees last season. New York acquired Rizzo from the Chicago Cubs ahead of the trade deadline, seeking a left-handed-hitting first baseman.

Rizzo became a free agent, then finalized a $32 million, two-year deal on Thursday.

• Outfielder Corey Dickerson and the St. Louis Cardinals finalized a $5 million contract for the upcoming season Friday.

The 32-year-old fills a big need for the Cardinals by adding a left-handed bat to their lineup. He hit .271 with six homers and 29 RBIs while appearing in 109 games for the Marlins and Blue Jays last season.

