Briefly: Packers release WR Rodgers, RB Hill

The Green Bay Packers have released wide receiver/punt returner Amari Rodgers one year after they traded up in the third round to draft the former Clemson star.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced on Tuesday the roster moves involving Rodgers and running back/kick returner Kylin Hill, a 2021 seventh-round pick from Mississippi State.

Green Bay sent the No. 92 and No. 135 picks in the 2021 draft to the Tennessee Titans for the right to select Rodgers at No. 85. Gutekunst said afterward the Packers actually had considered taking Rodgers with their second-round pick that year — they chose Ohio State center Josh Myers instead — before moving up to take him in the third.

But Rodgers never carved out a niche as a receiver and struggled to protect the football as a punt returner.

Rodgers fumbled a punt return Sunday to set up a Dallas touchdown in the Packers’ 31-28 overtime victory over the Cowboys. Keisean Nixon handled the punt return duties for the rest of the game.

Rodgers had five fumbles this season and lost two of them. He had 20 punt returns for 139 yards and four catches for 50 yards.

He had just eight catches for 45 yards in his rookie season.

The Packers intended Rodgers to work as a slot receiver, but acquired Randall Cobb from Houston at the start of training camp in 2021 to fill that role. Rodgers struggled to establish himself even as Cobb missed Green Bay’s past four games this season with a high ankle sprain.

Hill had one carry for 7 yards this season after returning earlier this month from a torn anterior cruciate ligament that had ended his rookie year. Hill had 10 carries for 24 yards, one catch for 5 yards and 10 kickoff returns for 199 yards while playing eight games last season.

Auto racing

Ty Gibbs was promoted to NASCAR's top Cup series on Tuesday in an expected announcement that was void of any celebration as Joe Gibbs Racing continues to mourn the loss of Gibbs' father.

Coy Gibbs died in his sleep hours after his 20-year-old son won the Xfinity Series championship on Nov. 5 at Phoenix Raceway. He was 49, the same age as older brother, J.D., when he passed away in 2019.

Joe Gibbs, the NASCAR and NFL Hall of Famer, has lost both his sons a month before their 50th birthdays. Coy Gibbs was vice chairman of his father's NASCAR team at the time of his death.

The Tuesday announcement that Ty Gibbs will replace Kyle Busch in JGR's Cup lineup came in a four-paragraph press release that said Gibbs will move up with Chris Gayle, his crew chief during this year's championship season.

Ty Gibbs will drive the No. 54 Toyota Camry next year and JGR said it plans to use the No. 18 for future use. Joe Gibbs chose the No. 18 when he launched his NASCAR team in 1992 and Busch spent the past 15 years with the number.

Baseball

Anthony Rizzo is staying with the New York Yankees, agreeing Tuesday to a $40 million, two-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

Rizzo gets $17 million in each of the next two seasons, and the deal for the first baseman includes a $20 million team option for 2025 with a $6 million buyout. Rizzo had opted out of his previous contract with New York, giving up a $16 million salary for 2023.

Now 33, Rizzo hit .224 with 75 RBIs and had 32 home runs for the fourth time in his career. While the Yankees led the major leagues with 254 home runs, just 77 were by left-handed batters.

Tennis

A year after Novak Djokovic's high-profile deportation from Australia because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19, the 21-time Grand Slam champion is set to be granted a visa to enter the country so he can compete at the Australian Open in January.

The Australian Broadcasting Corp. said Tuesday it had confirmed newspaper reports that the immigration minister would put aside a potential three-year ban from entry that Djokovic, a 35-year-old from Serbia, had faced as a foreign citizen whose visa was revoked.

The Australian Border Force previously explained that exclusion period could be waived in certain circumstances — and that each case would be assessed on its merits.

Djokovic's representatives did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment. He currently is participating in the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, where he won his opening match Monday against Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 7-6 (4) and is next scheduled to play — and speak to the media — today against Andrey Rublev.