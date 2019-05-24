Winnipeg reportedly is in the final stages of completing a plan to host an NFL preseason game between the Green Bay Packers and the Oakland Raiders in August, according to the Winnipeg Free Press.
No date has been officially decided on at this point, the Free Press said. The Packers are scheduled to play the Raiders in Green Bay in the third week of August - the team's third preseason game.
NFL officials and representatives from both the Raiders and Packers were in Winnipeg in April to look at the city's facilities, the Free Press said. There were a series of meetings conducted, aimed at ironing out the logistics of hosting such a large-scale event.
"We’re optimistic that we can secure this game," said Darren Cameron, the team's senior director of public and player relations told the Free Press. "It’s looking good and we’re working towards that game but at this point there’s nothing more we can comment on."
• Veteran cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones, who made as much news off the field as on it during his 12-year NFL career, announced his retirement.
Jones, 35, appeared in seven games for the Denver Broncos last season, making two starts. He had 1 interception, 3 passes defensed and 9 tackles. He also returned 10 punts and four kickoffs for Denver.
Before joining the Broncos, Jones spent eight seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, earning a first-team All-Pro nod in 2014 and receiving a Pro Bowl selection in 2015.
Jones' career was noted by brushes with the law. He was arrested in February and charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication, intimidation and resisting arrest at the Rising Sun Casino in Indiana, about 25 miles southwest of Cincinnati.
• Ndamukong Suh is headed to Tampa Bay.
Suh, who helped the Rams make the Super Bowl last season, has agreed to terms with the Buccaneers as a replacement for Gerald McCoy.
McCoy was released earlier this week after nine seasons with the Bucs, who selected him third overall in the 2010 draft — one spot after Suh was taken by the Detroit Lions.
Suh, who also played for Miami, made $14 million on a one-year contract last season in Los Angeles. He'll make about $4 million less with the Bucs, who also freed up money to pay some of the club's unsigned draft picks by dumping McCoy's $13 million salary for 2019.
Tennis
After a tantrum in Italy last week, the 36th-ranked Nick Kyrgios withdrew from the French Open.
The ATP said the Australian player cited illness as the reason.
Kyrgios was defaulted at the Italian Open after a raging outburst. Trailing against Norwegian qualifier Casper Ruud in round two, he slammed his racket into the clay and kicked a water bottle. Then he picked up a chair and flung it onto the court.
He was fined and lost ATP points but escaped a suspension.
Kyrgios was due to start his Roland Garros campaign against Cameron Norrie of Britain. The tournament starts on Sunday.
Figure skating
Olympic bronze medalists and two-time U.S. champions Maia and Alex Shibutani will sit out another season.
The siblings did not compete in the 2018-19 season after finishing third in ice dance at the Pyeongchang Olympics. They have decided to also skip next season.
The Shibutanis, who also won the bronze medal in the team event in South Korea, have been performing on the Stars on Ice tour and are expected to continue their show skating.
