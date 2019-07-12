The Green Bay Packers reported a profit of just $724,000 in their latest fiscal year, which included their second straight season without a playoff appearance, a large contract extension for quarterback Aaron Rodgers and change in head coach from Mike McCarthy to Matt LaFleur.
Green Bay’s profit in the year ending March 31 was down 97.9% from $34.1 million in the year ending March 2018 and more than 99% from the record $75 million in the previous fiscal year.
Expenses rose from $420.9 million to $477.2 million, boosted by Rodgers’ $134 million, four-year deal and the contracts for several free agents: outside linebackers Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith, safety Adrian Amos and guard Billy Turner.
While overall revenue increased 5.1% to $477.9 million, local revenue improved by only 2.3%, hurt by consecutive losing seasons that impacted Pro Shop visits and tours of Lambeau Field and the Packers Hall of Fame.
Golf
Jhonattan Vegas shot a 9-under 62 on Friday in the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Ill., to take a one-stroke lead into the weekend.
Vegas had a 13-under 129 total at TPC Deere Run.
Andrew Landry was second after his second 65. He birdied the first three holes on his second nine, then played the next six in 1 over with a bogey on the par-4 sixth hole.
Lucas Glover had an albatross on the par-5 10th in a 64 that got him to 11 under. Harold Varner III (65), Russell Henley (68), Daniel Berger (66), Cameron Tringale (66) and Adam Schenk (65) were 10 under.
- Retief Goosen shot an 8-under 62 to take a three-stroke lead in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship in Akron, Ohio.
After returning in the morning to birdie the 18th for a 69 in the rain-delayed first round, Goosen made an 8-foot eagle putt on the par-5 second hole in the second round and added six birdies in the bogey-free round at Firestone Country Club.
Playing partner and Edgerton, Wis., native Steve Stricker, the first-round leader after a 64 that he completed with a birdie in the morning, had a 70 to drop into a tie for second with Brandt Jobe.
Jobe shot 69-65. Jay Haas (68), Kent Jones (67) and Tommy Tolles (67) were tied for fourth at 3 under.
- Sei Young Kim shot a 7-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead over U.S. Women’s Open champion Jeongeun Lee6 in the Marathon Classic at Sylvania, Ohio.
Kim had four straight birdies on Nos. 3-6 and also birdied the par-4 12th and 15th holes and the par-5 18th to get to 11-under 131 at Highland Meadows Golf Club.
Lee6 shot her second straight 66. Lexi Thompson, Stacy Lewis and Jennifer Kupcho were 9 under. Kupcho shot 66, Thompson 67, and Lewis 68, with Lewis playing alongside Kim the first two days.
- Burlington High School graduate Tony Romo birdied six of his final 11 holes to take the first-round lead in the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev.
The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned NFL analyst shot a 2-under 70 and scored 26 points in the celebrity tournament that uses the modified Stableford scoring system.
Romo, who has competed in two PGA Tour events this year and won this event last year, played the back nine in 5-under 31 after getting off to a slow start with two bogeys and a double bogey on his first five holes.
Auto racing
Cole Custer grabbed an Xfinity Series-high fifth victory of the season with a win over Christopher Bell at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, Ky.
Custer, Bell and reigning series champion Tyler Reddick have dominated the series all year and finished 1-2-3 at Kentucky.
It was Custer who dominated by leading 88 of the 200 laps in a Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing. He took the lead for the final time on lap 155 and beat Bell by 1.651 seconds.
Cycling
Dylan Groenewegen won the longest stage of the Tour de France in a sprint as Giulio Ciccone kept the yellow jersey.
The Dutch sprinter edged Australian rival Caleb Ewan and former world champion Peter Sagan of Slovakia to claim his fourth career stage win of the Tour.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.