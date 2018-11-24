The Green Bay Packers placed Nick Perry on injured reserve with a knee injury, ending the veteran outside linebacker's season.
Rookie defensive end James Looney, a seventh-round pick out of California, was signed from the practice squad to take Perry's spot on the roster ahead of the road game Sunday night against the Minnesota Vikings.
Perry, who was counted on to provide pass-rush punch from the edge along with Clay Matthews, finishes the season with 24 tackles and 1½ sacks. He was also limited by an ankle injury this year.
Auto racing
Five-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton clinched pole position for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
The Mercedes driver's 11th pole of the season and record-extending 83rd of his career looked in some doubt as Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel was quicker at the first time split.
But Vettel went too wide on the last turn and qualified only third behind the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas. Kimi Raikkonen was fourth fastest in his last race for Ferrari before leaving to join Sauber next year.
Golf
A pair of twenty-somethings named Thomas has Belgium on the cusp of its first victory in the World Cup of Golf.
Thomas Pieters and Thomas Detry had a mid-round stretch of 5-under-par in four holes for a 9-under 63 at Melbourne, Australia, to give Belgium a five-stroke lead after three rounds.
Pieters, 26, and the 25-year-old Detry, who both play on the European Tour, started the day level with South Korea after a steady 71 in terrible rainy conditions in the foursomes (alternate shot) format of Friday.
On Saturday, they took advantage — along with the 27 other teams — of much improved weather conditions at Metropolitan and the fourballs (best-ball) game.
Soccer
Argentines expected the final of the century. Instead, they were witnesses to one of the biggest embarrassments in South American football history.
The Copa Libertadores final was postponed to Sunday after Boca Juniors players were injured when their bus was attacked by River Plate fans.
CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez announced the decision, only 10 minutes before the final was supposed to start.
Boca players were injured in their bus just five streets from River's Monumental de Nunez Stadium when rocks and pieces of wood thrown by River supporters shattered the windows.
Some players were also affected by tear gas and pepper spray used by police to quell the violence.
Skiing
Max Franz of Austria turned in a blistering time to win the season-opening World Cup downhill at Lake Louise, Alberta.
Franz finished in 1 minute, 46.18 seconds to hold off Christof Innerhofer of Italy by 0.28 seconds. Italy's Dominik Paris was third, 0.54 seconds back.
• Federica Brignone of Italy won a giant slalom for her ninth career World Cup victory, with Mikaela Shiffrin taking fourth as the American competed before a home crowd at Killington, Vermont.
On a windy afternoon, Brignone mastered the course in a combined time of 1 minute, 51.33 seconds to beat first-run leader Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway by 0.49 seconds. Austria's Stephanie Brunner took third for her first career World Cup podium finish.
Figure skating
World champion Nathan Chen won the last round of figure skating's Grand Prix series and secured a spot in next month's final with a pulsating free skate at the Internationaux de France at Grenoble.
Oozing confidence despite an untidy short program on Friday, the American skater outclassed the field in scoring 184.64 for an event-winning total of 271.58. He won by 15 points.
Victory ensured him a spot in the Dec. 6-9 final in Vancouver, Canada, reserved for the top six skaters or pairs in each discipline from the Grand Prix series.
