The Green Bay Packers hired Alvis Whitted as wide receivers coach on Wednesday.
Whitted, who played wide receiver for nine seasons in the NFL, worked for the last seven years as the wide receivers coach at Colorado State University. During his tenure at CSU, Whitted mentored three All-America wide receivers, including two consensus first-team All-Americans who also were finalists for the Biletnikoff Award (Michael Gallup in 2017 and Rashard Higgins in 2014).
The third receiver, Preston Williams, was a second-team All-American in 2018 and tied Higgins for the second-most receptions (96) in a season in school history.
Prior to joining the Rams in February 2012, Whitted had a brief stint with Appalachian State. In 2011, he was the offensive quality-control assistant for UCLA, working with wide receivers and special teams as well as heading up the defensive scout team.
Whitted spent the 2010 season coaching wide receivers at Division III Millsaps College in Jackson, Miss. He began his coaching career as an assistant at his alma mater, Orange High School in Hillsborough, N.C., from 2008-09.
Whitted was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the seventh round of the 1998 NFL draft out of North Carolina State. After four seasons with the Jaguars, he played five years with the Oakland Raiders, appearing in 123 games with 24 starts over his career.
- Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley’s salary jumped to $6 million and he had his contract extended a year, through the 2023 season.
Riley and Oklahoma’s Board of Regents agreed in principle to the extension and salary increase earlier in the month, and the board approved the numbers at their meeting.
The 35-year-old Riley has led the Sooners to Big 12 championships and College Football Playoff appearances in both of his seasons as head coach. Under his watch, Oklahoma is 24-4 overall, and quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray both won the Heisman Trophy.
- Washington State and coach Mike Leach agreed on a one-year contract extension that runs through the 2023 season.
The school said that Leach will be paid $3.75 million in 2019, and $4 million per year the following four years. Leach will also receive a one-time retention bonus of $750,000 following the 2020 season.
Leach guided Washington State to an 11-2 record last season, the most wins in program history. He is the only WSU coach to lead the Cougars to four straight bowl games.
Baseball
Reliever Greg Holland and the Arizona Diamondbacks have reportedly agreed to a $3.25 million, one-year contract. A 33-year-old right-hander, Holland was 2-2 with a 4.66 ERA with St. Louis and Washington last season, when he earned $14 million. He has a 2.83 ERA in eight major league seasons.
Holland was an outstanding closer with Kansas City, where he had a 1.80 ERA in 2011, a 1.21 ERA and 47 saves in 2013 and a 1.44 ERA with 46 saves in 2014.
Soccer
Philippe Coutinho scored two goals to help give Barcelona a 6-1 win over Sevilla and a spot in the Copa del Rey semifinals after easily overturning a two-goal deficit from the first leg.
Barcelona had lost 2-0 away last week but advanced 6-3 on aggregate after Coutinho produced his best game of an up-and-down season for the Catalan club, which remained on course for a fifth consecutive cup crown.
Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez both scored late goals with the pair of star strikers back in Barcelona’s starting lineup after getting some rest when their teammates lost in Seville.
- Neymar is expected to be sidelined for about 10 weeks with a right foot injury, ruling the Paris Saint-Germain striker out of the Champions League matchup against Manchester United.
PSG travels to play United in the last 16 of the Champions League on Feb. 12, with the return leg in Paris on March 6. The injury potentially also rules him out both legs of the quarterfinals in mid-April if PSG advances.
However, if PSG reaches the semifinals, the 26-year-old Brazilian may be back in time for the first leg at the end of April and the return leg in the second week of May.
