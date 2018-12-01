The Green Bay Packers activated wide receiver Jake Kumerow and placed defensive lineman Mike Daniels and wide receiver Trevor Davis on injured reserve on Saturday.
Kumerow a 6-foot-4, 209-pound first-year player out of the UW-Whitewater, spent the last week of the 2017 season on Green Bay’s practice squad. He played well in the preseason before suffering a shoulder injury. He was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 3.
Daniels suffered a foot injury several weeks ago and has not played in the past three games. Davis was on injured reserve, came back against the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 15 and injured his hamstring.
Golf
Tony Finau made four birdies, leading him to a 5-under 67 that gave him a share of the lead with Henrik Stenson and Jon Rahm at the Hero World Challenge in Nassau, Bahamas.
Finau's day also set up a wide-open conclusion that could feature more than half the 18-man field at the Albany Golf Club.
Tiger Woods took three shots from just off the green at the par-5 third hole — chipping is tough on everyone at Albany — for a double bogey and a ragged start that never got much better until a few late birdies salvaged a 72.
He was in last place, 11 shots out of the lead.
Stenson and Rahm each had a 3-under 69 to join Finau at 13-under 203.
Boxing
Oleksandr Gvozdyk stopped Adonis Stevenson at 2:49 of the 11th round to take the World Boxing Council light heavyweight title from the Canadian at Quebec City.
Gvozdyk, from the Ukraine, improved to 16-0 with the victory at Videotron Centre. The 41-year-old Stevenson dropped to 29-2-1 with his first loss since 2010 and first in Canada.
Hockey
William Nylander's contract impasse with the Toronto Maple Leafs has ended.
The restricted free agent signed a six-year deal just before the 5 p.m. deadline. The deal is worth $10.2 million this season and $6.9 million a year the rest of the seasons.
Nylander, the Calgary-born Swede selected eighth overall in 2014, had to sign by the deadline to be eligible to play in the NHL this season. He and the club had been at odds on the terms of a new agreement after his entry-level contract expired July 1, with negotiations stretching through the summer, into training camp and ultimately forcing the 22-year-old winger to miss 26 games.
Nylander is coming off back-to-back 61-point seasons, including a 2017-18 campaign that saw him score 20 goals and add 41 assists. He had 49 points at even strength, with a team-high 34 assists. He has 48 goals and 87 assists for 135 points in 185 career games. Nylander has added two goals and six assists in 13 playoff outings.
Soccer
Plans to complete the violence-delayed Copa Libertadores final in Madrid were thrown into disarray when River Plate refused to accept the fixture against Boca Juniors being moved from Argentina.
River was already angered it was fined $400,000 and ordered to play the next two CONMEBOL games behind closed doors after its fans attacked the Boca Junior team bus heading into its Buenos Aires stadium for the meeting of Argentina's fiercest soccer rivals last Saturday.
Winter sports
Nicole Schmidhofer of Austria won a World Cup downhill ski race for the second straight day at Lake Louise, Alberta.
Schmidhofer was even faster Saturday than she was in Friday's season opener with a time of 1 minute, 47.68 seconds. Teammate Cornelia Hutter was second, 0.44 seconds behind. Michelle Gisin of Switzerland was third, 0.47 seconds back.
• Max Franz of Austria conquered the snow and fog to win his first World Cup super-G skiing victory at Beaver Creek, Colo.
Racing was delayed an hour as course workers cleared a considerable amount of snow from the track. With snowflakes still falling, Franz found just a little more speed in a tightly contested event.
He finished in 1 minute, 1.91 seconds, holding off Mauro Caviezel of Switzerland by 0.33 seconds. There was a three-way tie for third among Norwegian teammates Aksel Lund Svindal and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde and Italy's Dominik Paris. The trio was 0.41 seconds behind.
• Germany's Natalie Geisenberger is still perfect in this World Cup luge season.
And Emily Sweeney delivered the first U.S. medal of the year.
Geisenberger improved to 3-for-3 on the young season, with the reigning Olympic champion winning the women's race at the World Cup stop in Whistler on Saturday. Germany's Julia Taubitz won the silver, and Sweeney held on for third in her first race of the season.
Geisenberger's two-run time was 1 minute, 16.904 seconds. Taubitz, who has been second in all three races on the women's circuits this season, finished in 1:17.195. Sweeney's time was 1:17.195.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.