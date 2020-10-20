Briefly: Pacers hire Bjorkgren as head coach

The Indiana Pacers hired Nate Bjorkgren as their new coach Tuesday.
Bjorkgren's hiring ends a two-month search that began when the Pacers fired Nate McMillan on Aug. 26, just weeks after giving McMillan a contract extension. Terms of the deal were not immediately available.
Bjorkgren joins the Pacers after spending the last two seasons on Nick Nurse's staff in Toronto, where he helped the Raptors capture their first NBA championship in 2018-19. Bjorkgren was an assistant with the Phoenix Suns from 2015-17 and spent four seasons as a G-League head coach.
Cycling
Defending champion Primoz Roglic attacked in the final kilometer after a difficult climb to win the opening stage of the Spanish Vuelta in Eibar, Spain.
Roglic, the Jumbo-Visma rider who a few weeks ago lost the Tour de France on the final competitive stage, was never challenged at the line after breaking away from a small group of riders who were at the front in the final kilometers.
Richard Carapaz was second and Dan Martin third.
Two-time champion Chris Froome, in his final Grand Tour for Ineos before joining team Israel Start-Up Nation next season, had a tough time keeping up with the pace of his teammates toward the end.
The Vuelta is taking place amid tight health restrictions as Spain recently endured a surge in coronavirus cases. The race was originally scheduled for late August and early September but was postponed because of the pandemic. It is taking place at the same time as the Giro d’Italia enters its final stages. The Giro and the Tour de France also were delayed.
• Jan Tratnik earned his first stage victory in a Grand Tour by winning the 16th leg of the Giro d’Italia, while João Almeida held onto the pink jersey.
Tratnik, a Slovenian rider with the Bahrain–McLaren team, beat Ben O’Connor by seven seconds at the end of the hilly 142-mile route from Udine to San Daniele del Friuli.
Enrico Battaglin was third, 1:14 behind his Bahrain–McLaren teammate.
Track & field
The women’s 400-meter world champion has avoided being banned for a doping rule violation on a technicality.
The Athletics Integrity Unit said the charges against Bahraini runner Salwa Eid Naser for missed tests and filing failures were dismissed by an independent tribunal.
Naser, who was born in Nigeria but competes for Bahrain, will keep her title and has been cleared to compete at next year's Tokyo Olympics. The 22-year-old Naser ran the fastest women’s 400 since 1985 to win the world title last year in Doha, Qatar.
Soccer
Dutch soccer club AZ Alkmaar is planning to fly for its Europa League game against Napoli on Thursday even with 13 players sidelined with coronavirus infections.
AZ says the figure of 13 includes eight new cases among players following an outbreak reported earlier. The club adds that most of those players do not have symptoms.
AZ says the game will go ahead as scheduled “unless local authorities ban it.” UEFA also says the game is going ahead.
Sailing
Italian challenger Luna Rossa has launched its second America's Cup racing yacht, becoming the third team in four days to reveal its second generation design.
The 75-foot high-tech monohull was lowered into the water at the team's Auckland base, following the recent launches of the second boats of U.S. challenger American Magic and Britain's INEOS Team UK.
The Italian yacht was built at the Persico Marine shipyard in Bergamo, Italy and flown to Auckland two weeks ago.
The launch means all three challengers are now using the boats in which they will contest the America's Cup challenger series in December. The winning challenger will race Team New Zealand in the 36th America's Cup match in March.
