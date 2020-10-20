Briefly: Pacers hire Bjorkgren as head coach

Soccer

Dutch soccer club AZ Alkmaar is planning to fly for its Europa League game against Napoli on Thursday even with 13 players sidelined with coronavirus infections.

AZ says the figure of 13 includes eight new cases among players following an outbreak reported earlier. The club adds that most of those players do not have symptoms.

AZ says the game will go ahead as scheduled “unless local authorities ban it.” UEFA also says the game is going ahead.

Sailing

Italian challenger Luna Rossa has launched its second America's Cup racing yacht, becoming the third team in four days to reveal its second generation design.

The 75-foot high-tech monohull was lowered into the water at the team's Auckland base, following the recent launches of the second boats of U.S. challenger American Magic and Britain's INEOS Team UK.

The Italian yacht was built at the Persico Marine shipyard in Bergamo, Italy and flown to Auckland two weeks ago.

The launch means all three challengers are now using the boats in which they will contest the America's Cup challenger series in December. The winning challenger will race Team New Zealand in the 36th America's Cup match in March.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0