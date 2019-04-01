Kevin Sutherland made his first birdie in two days, and it was all he needed to finally win for the second time on the PGA Tour Champions at Biloxi, Miss.
Sutherland, bothered overnight by a 2-foot putt that could have ended the sudden-death playoff, holed an 18-foot birdie putt on the seventh extra hole Monday morning to beat Scott Parel in the Rapiscan System Classic at Fallen Oak.
Sutherland didn’t make a birdie in the final round Sunday when he closed with a 75. Parel made an 18-foot birdie on the last hole in regulation for a 69, forcing a playoff. Sutherland missed his 2-footer on the second extra hole, and Parel made a 12-foot par to stay alive on the fifth extra hole.
It ended on the 18th hole, which they played for the seventh time — once in regulation Sunday, four times in the playoff, and then twice more Monday.
It goes down as the first time in eight tries that Sutherland converted at least a share of the lead going into the final round into a victory.
Football
Morgan Burnett’s injury-marred stay with the Pittsburgh Steelers is over.
Pittsburgh released the veteran safety Monday, just one season into a three-year, $14.5 million contract Burnett signed last March.
Burnett, who turned 30 in January, finished with 30 tackles in 11 games for the Steelers. He spent his first eight seasons in Green Bay, helping the Packers win the Super Bowl after the 2010 season.
- The Chicago Bears are bringing back linebacker Aaron Lynch on a one-year contract.
The 6-foot-6, 270-pound Lynch made three starts and appeared in 13 games last season, his first in Chicago. He recorded three sacks, four tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits and one interception.
He previously spent four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and has 18 career sacks and 53 quarterback hits.
Wrestling
Penn State’s Bo Nickal has been named this year’s winner of the Hodge Trophy, awarded annually to the nation’s top wrestler.
Wrestling publication WIN Magazine announced on Monday that Nickal had claimed the honor after winning his third NCAA title on March 23.
Nickal went 30-0 with 18 pins, three technical falls and six major decisions for the Nittany Lions, who won the team title for the eighth time in nine years at the national meet.
