Briefly: Otzelberger gets 5-year deal at Iowa State

New Iowa State basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger has agreed to a five-year contract that will be loaded with incentive bonuses, athletic director Jamie Pollard said Friday.
Terms were still being worked out, Pollard said, but the deal will be structured creatively to account for the athletic department’s financial problems stemming from the pandemic.
Otzelberger was earning $1.2 million in the second year of his five-year contract at UNLV.
Iowa State’s athletic department faces a $25 million budget shortfall this year and also owes fired basketball coach Steve Prohm $5 million to buy out his contract.
The 43-year-old Otzelberger had two stints as an Iowa State assistant before taking head coaching jobs at South Dakota State and UNLV. He returns to take over a program that went 2-22 and was winless in the Big 12.
Otzelberger also coached at Catholic Central in Burlington, and served as athletic director for the Hilltoppers.
Iowa State was the second-lowest scoring team in the Big 12 (65.6 ppg) and allowed the most points per game (76.7). Otzelberger promised a team that would play with high intensity on both ends of the court.
Otzelberger’s last two teams at South Dakota State finished in the top seven nationally in scoring offense. His two teams at UNLV were middle-of-the-pack in offense and defense.
Soccer
The United States men’s soccer team will play a friendly against Switzerland on May 30 at St. Gallen ahead of the Americans’ CONCACAF Nations League semifinal match against Honduras.
The 22nd-ranked U.S. team expects to have a relatively full-strength roster for the match, which follows the end of the European club seasons.
The game against Honduras, postponed a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, is likely to be June 3 at a U.S. site to be announced. The winner will play Mexico or Costa Rica in the final, probably on June 6. Another friendly is possible for June 9.
The U.S. plays Jamaica in a friendly next Thursday at Wiener Neustadt, Austria, and is at Northern Ireland on March 28.
Switzerland is preparing for the European Championship, where it opens against Wales on June 12 in Baku, Azerbaijan, plays Italy four days later in Rome and closes the group stage against Turkey on June 20, also in Rome.
- Kylian Mbappé will again meet Robert Lewandowski in the Champions League. Sergio Ramos and Mohamed Salah will also face each other once more.
The quarterfinal draw on Friday offered rematches from two of the past three finals, reuniting a pair of soccer’s best scorers and the protagonists of an infamous injury incident.
Defending champion Bayern Munich and Lewandowski, the FIFA player of the year, were drawn to face Paris Saint-Germain, the team it beat 1-0 in the final last August. The first leg is in Munich on April 7.
Real Madrid and Ramos will play Liverpool, the team it beat 3-1 in the 2018 final to win a record-extending 13th European title. Liverpool won the title in 2019.
Also, Manchester City was paired with Borussia Dortmund, putting the best defense in this season’s competition against the top scorer, Erling Haaland.
Porto will face Chelsea, but it is unclear if neutral venues will be needed because of travel restrictions between Portugal and England amid the pandemic.
- Cristiano Ronaldo was named the Italian league player of the year for the second successive time.
Ronaldo won the prize in 2019 after his debut season at Juventus. The awards did not take place last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ronaldo scored 31 goals in 33 league matches last season and helped Juventus to a record-extending ninth successive Serie A title.
Juventus forward Cristiana Girelli received the best female player award.
Atalanta’s Gian Piero Gasperini took home the coach prize and his side was team of the year. Atalanta finished third in Serie A for the second straight season and also reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League.
Tennis
No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic pulled out of the upcoming Miami Open on Friday, citing coronavirus restrictions as he joined Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer on the sideline.
The tournament begins Tuesday, with only 750 fans allowed on the grounds per session. The pandemic is also affecting attendance by players.
Nadal pulled out Tuesday, citing a bad back that bothered him during the Australian Open. Federer, mounting a comeback from knee surgery, withdrew March 1. They’re based overseas, as is Djokovic.
- Margarita Gasparyan upset the top-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-2, 7-5, as Russian players filled the semifinals of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy in Russia.
The 126th-ranked Gasparyan saved three of the six break points she faced and broke Alexandrova six times for a last-four clash with Vera Zvonareva.
Zvonareva dispatched qualifier Anastasia Gasanova 6-3, 6-1.
The fourth-seeded Svetlana Kuznetsova rallied to beat the only non-Russian in the quarterfinals, Romania’s Jaqueline Cristian, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-3, and will next face Daria Kasatkina.
It was the first time Russia had seven players in the quarterfinals of a tournament. The WTA Tour said the last time seven players from one country reached the last eight of a tour-level event was in 1993, when seven Americans were in the Oakland quarterfinals.