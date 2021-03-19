Briefly: Otzelberger gets 5-year deal at Iowa State

New Iowa State basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger has agreed to a five-year contract that will be loaded with incentive bonuses, athletic director Jamie Pollard said Friday.

Terms were still being worked out, Pollard said, but the deal will be structured creatively to account for the athletic department’s financial problems stemming from the pandemic.

Otzelberger was earning $1.2 million in the second year of his five-year contract at UNLV.

Iowa State’s athletic department faces a $25 million budget shortfall this year and also owes fired basketball coach Steve Prohm $5 million to buy out his contract.

The 43-year-old Otzelberger had two stints as an Iowa State assistant before taking head coaching jobs at South Dakota State and UNLV. He returns to take over a program that went 2-22 and was winless in the Big 12.

Otzelberger also coached at Catholic Central in Burlington, and served as athletic director for the Hilltoppers.

Iowa State was the second-lowest scoring team in the Big 12 (65.6 ppg) and allowed the most points per game (76.7). Otzelberger promised a team that would play with high intensity on both ends of the court.