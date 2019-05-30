No. 1-seeded Naomi Osaka got off to a terrible start at the French Open again Thursday at the French Open.
But Osaka also prevailed again, displaying the grit and ground strokes that just won't let her lose during what's become a 16-match Grand Slam winning streak.
Osaka trailed by a set and a break against former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka in the second round at Roland Garros, before coming all the way back to win an entertaining matchup 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 and prolong her bid for a third consecutive major championship.
In the first round, Osaka not only dropped the opening set, but did so by a 6-0 score.
This time, Osaka ceded the first four games against Azarenka and was responsible for their match's initial seven unforced errors.
Defending champion Simona Halep required that same sort of resolve to get through her own test, blowing a big lead in the second set and a trio of match points before holding on to beat 87th-ranked Magda Linette 6-4, 5-7, 6-3.
Neither Osaka nor Halep managed to put on the sort of solid performance seen from Serena Williams — barely bothered during a 6-3, 6-2 victory over qualifier Kurumi Nara — or top-seeded man Novak Djokovic, also a straight-set winners.
Golf
Ryan Moore opened with five birdies in seven holes and never missed a fairway after the first one, posting a 7-under 65 for his best start in his 14th appearance at the Memorial in Dublin, Ohio.
He was one shot ahead of Jordan Spieth, who chipped in for birdie, chipped in for par and holed a 35-foot eagle putt.
Tiger Woods made a pair of late birdies to salvage a 70 in his first round since missing the cut at the PGA Championship. He played his back nine in a foursome with Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose and a rules official in a cart timing them because they were so far out of position.
Anirban Lahiri, Marc Leishman and Martin Kaymer were at 67.
Woods made birdies on all but one of the par 5s. His regret was a few loose iron shots that led to bogey, especially on the 13th when he hit 9-iron from the fairway into a bunker that led to a careless bogey. But he finished strong — eventually — and while 10 players from his side of the draw broke 70, he wasn't too far behind.
• Japan's Mamiko Higa shot a bogey-free 6-under 65 for the lowest round in a U.S. Women's Open debut and took a one-shot lead over American amateur Gina Kim and Germany's Esther Henseleit at Charleston, S.C.
The 25-year-old Higa tied for the third-lowest round in U.S. Women's Open history. Helen Alfredsson holds the record with a 63 in the opening round in 1994.
Celine Boutier of France shot 67.
College football
The University of Wisconsin announced kickoff times for five of the Badgers' football games this fall.
UW's season opener at South Florida on Aug. 30 will begin at 6 p.m. and be televised by ESPN.
The first 2019 game at Camp Randall Stadium against Central Michigan on Sept. 7 is set for a 2:30 p.m. start on the Big Ten Network.
FOX will televise the Badgers' Big Ten Conference opener against Michigan at Camp Randall on Sept. 21 at 11 a.m.
Other announced start times include an Oct. 12 matchup with Michigan State, set for a 2:30 or 3 p.m. kickoff, and the following week's game at Illinois, now scheduled for 11 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.