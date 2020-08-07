Briefly: Orlando City wins berth in MLS final

The Nigerian-born basketball player was taken to a hospital in the Serbian capital, but doctors failed to resuscitate him, Belgrade media reported.

Ojo was reported to have tested positive for the coronavirus, but also that he had recovered. Local media reported that he died of a heart attack.

Tennis

Two more top-10 women—Elina Svitolina and Kiki Bertens—will miss the U.S. Open, joining No. 1-ranked Ash Barty in skipping the Grand Slam tennis tournament during the coronavirus pandemic.

The fifth-ranked Svitolina, a Ukrainian who was a semifinalist at Flushing Meadows a year ago, posted Friday on social media that she doesn’t “feel comfortable to travel to US without putting my team and myself at high risk.”

No. 7 Bertens, who is Dutch, wrote on Instagram that one of her concerns is the need to be quarantined upon returning to Europe after the U.S. Open, which runs from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13 and will not have any spectators.

Auto racing

Sergio Perez will miss a second Formula One race at Silverstone this week after again testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Mexican driver had hoped to return after spending seven days in quarantine, but his Racing Point team said Friday morning he had tested positive.

