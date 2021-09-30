Briefly: One city might host two Final Fours

The NCAA is exploring holding a joint Final Four with the men and women's basketball tournaments holding their semifinals and title games in the same city on the same weekend, though it would not happen until at least 2027 with sites already locked in through 2026.

Combining the tournaments was one of the recommendations stemming from an external review of gender equity issues of the tournaments. The report released in August was sparked by outrage at the disparities between amenities at the two tourneys, including weight rooms and other features.

The NCAA earlier this week said the women's tournament can start using "March Madness" in marketing and branding beginning this season, addressing another sharp criticism raised this year.

A combined Final Four is likely to be more controversial and the idea does not have universal support. But the NCAA said Thursday it will look into the details.

In normal years, the men's tournament is played entirely at neutral sites across the country while the top 16 women's seeds host the opening two rounds before shifting to neutral venues. This year's women's Final Four is in Minneapolis and the Final Fours from 2027-31 for both tournaments will be announced next fall.

Golf