Briefly: One city might host two Final Fours

The NCAA is exploring holding a joint Final Four with the men and women's basketball tournaments holding their semifinals and title games in the same city on the same weekend, though it would not happen until at least 2027 with sites already locked in through 2026.
Combining the tournaments was one of the recommendations stemming from an external review of gender equity issues of the tournaments. The report released in August was sparked by outrage at the disparities between amenities at the two tourneys, including weight rooms and other features.
The NCAA earlier this week said the women's tournament can start using "March Madness" in marketing and branding beginning this season, addressing another sharp criticism raised this year.
A combined Final Four is likely to be more controversial and the idea does not have universal support. But the NCAA said Thursday it will look into the details.
In normal years, the men's tournament is played entirely at neutral sites across the country while the top 16 women's seeds host the opening two rounds before shifting to neutral venues. This year's women's Final Four is in Minneapolis and the Final Fours from 2027-31 for both tournaments will be announced next fall.
Golf
Tyrrell Hatton quickly shook off the disappointment of Europe's heavy loss at the Ryder Cup last week to take a share of the first-round lead Thursday at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland, a European Tour event he has won twice.
Playing traditionally the toughest of the three courses that stage the tournament, Hatton shot 8-under 64 at Carnoustie to tie for the lead with Nicolas Colsaerts, Adri Arnaus (both St. Andrews) and Li Haotong (Kingsbarns).
Tommy Fleetwood, who also played for Europe last week, shot a bogey-free 66 at Carnoustie and was tied for eighth place, two strokes back.
Horse racing
The company that owns Churchill Downs racetrack, home of the Kentucky Derby, placed its own big wager by announcing plans to open a casino-style venue in downtown Louisville.
With its new entertainment facility, to be called Derby City Gaming Downtown, the company is deepening its commitment to a form of wagering on historical horse races.
The venue will open with 500 historical horse racing machines, Churchill Downs Inc. said in a news release. The slot-style machines allow people to bet on randomly generated, past horse races. The games typically show video of condensed horse races.
Churchill's new 43,000-square-foot venue, projected to open in early 2023, will be about 5 miles from the historic racetrack where the first leg of the Triple Crown is run. Construction will begin later this year, the company said.
Tennis
Sixth-seeded Ons Jabeur came back to defeat Jessica Pegula 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 on Thursday at the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic quarterfinals
Jabeur advanced to face No. 1 seed Elina Svitolina or Elena-Gabriela Ruse.
Other seeded women reaching the quarterfinals with wins at the hard-court tournament Thursday included No. 5 Elena Rybakina and No. 10 Danielle Collins.
Rybakina beat No. 12 Veronika Kudermetova 7-6 (4), 7-5, and Collins defeated No. 7 Elise Mertens 6-2, 6-4. Mertens had her upper left leg wrapped by a trainer after taking a medical timeout early in the second set.
• Top-seeded Andrey Rublev broke to begin each set and was on his way to overpowering wild-card entry Brandon Nakashima 6-2, 6-1 in the second round of the San Diego Open on Wednesday.
Next up for Rublev is a match against No. 6 seed Diego Schwartzman, who came back from a set and a break down to get past Lloyd Harris 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 at night. Also, No. 5 Hubert Hurkacz and No. 8 Dan Evans were seeded winners earlier in the day.