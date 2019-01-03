The University of Wisconsin will avoid replacing four of its five starting offensive linemen next season, as center Tyler Biadasz plans to return for his junior season rather than entering the NFL Draft.
UW announced the news via Twitter on Thursday morning, two days after junior right tackle David Edwards opted to forgo his final year of eligibility to take his shot at the next level.
After earning freshman All-American honors from multiple outlets as a redshirt freshman in 2017, Biadasz took a leap this year in becoming one of the best centers in the country. He was named a consensus first-team All-Big Ten player and arguably performed as well as any other Badgers lineman in a group full of NFL talent.
Biadasz submitted information to the NFL College Advisory Committee last month but has not revealed publicly what grade he received. Last month, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. rated Biadasz as the fourth-best center in this year's draft class if he chose to leave UW early.
Biadasz has two years of college eligibility remaining and, like Edwards, will likely face a similar decision about the NFL after next season.
With Biadasz's return, the Badgers only need to replace three of their five starting offensive linemen next season - Edwards and senior guards Michael Deiter and Beau Benzschawel.
• First-time eligibles Tony Gonzalez, Ed Reed and Champ Bailey are among 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2019.
They will be joined in balloting on Feb. 2 by Steve Atwater, Tony Boselli, Isaac Bruce, Don Coryell, Alan Faneca, Tom Flores, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James, Ty Law, John Lynch, Kevin Mawae, and Richard Seymour.
Although previously eligible, Flores — who coached two Raiders teams to Super Bowl titles — and longtime defensive lineman Seymour are finalists for the first time.
Also being considered for induction are senior committee nominee Johnny Robinson, a star safety for Dallas/Kansas City from 1960-71, and contributors finalists Gil Brandt, former personnel director for the Cowboys and now the NFL's top draft consultant, and Broncos owner Pat Bowlen.
A maximum of eight new members can be elected, five from the modern-era group. Inductions are Aug. 3 in Canton, Ohio.
Golf
Kevin Tway returned to Kapalua, Hawaii, a lot older, taller and better and made his Sentry Tournament of Champions debut with a 7-under 66 to build a one-shot lead.
Tway last came to this idyllic resort on the west end of Maui as the 15-year-old son of former PGA champion Bob Tway. He qualified for this winners-only field by winning the Safeway Open for his first PGA Tour victory.
He led by one shot over Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas, the last two winners at Kapalua, and Gary Woodland.
The opening round of 2019 featured a hole-in-one by Patton Kizzire and the first example of new rules when Bryson DeChambeau made a par putt with the pin still in the cup.
Baseball
Reliever David Robertson and the Philadelphia Phillies agreed to a $23 million, two-year contact.
The 33-year-old right-hander went 8-3 with a 3.23 ERA and five saves in 69 games last season for the New York Yankees. He left the Yankees after the 2014 season to sign a $46 million, four-year contract with the Chicago White Sox, who traded him to New York in July 2017.
Soccer
Manchester City revived its title defense by inflicting leader Liverpool's first defeat 2-1, completing the Premier League's packed festive program with an engrossing encounter.
Liverpool's threatened a comeback when Roberto Firmino canceled out Sergio Aguero's first-half opener but Leroy Sane struck the winner in the 72nd minute.
Tennis
Roger Federer relied on his trusted serve to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) and give defending champion Switzerland a spot in the Hopman Cup final at Peth, Australia.
The victory assured Switzerland's advancement, but Greece claimed a consolation 2-1 victory when Maria Sakkari beat Belinda Bencic 6-3, 6-4 in women's singles.
