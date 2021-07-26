Briefly: Oklahoma, Texas eyeing move to SEC

Oklahoma and Texas took the first formal step Monday toward moving to the Southeastern Conference, notifying the Big 12 they would not be renewing an agreement that binds the league’s members through 2025.
The schools sent out a joint statement that made no mention of the SEC and said “the universities intend to honor their existing grant of rights agreements.”
The “grant of rights” gives the conference control of the school’s media rights and runs concurrent with the Big 12’s television contracts with ESPN and Fox, which expire in 2025.
The Big 12’s TV deals make up the bulk of the conference’s revenue. The conference distributed $345 million to its 10 members this year ($34.5 million apiece), down from the previous year because of the pandemic.
The SEC announced an average payout to each of its members of $44.6 million in January.
Texas and Oklahoma have been in discussions with the SEC about joining the league, though neither school nor the powerhouse conference has acknowledged that publicly.
The Big 12 announced Sunday that its executive committee, including Commissioner Bob Bowlsby, held a video conference with the presidents of Texas and Oklahoma.
The remaining eight Big 12 schools — Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Baylor, Texas Tech and West Virginia —- are still hoping to persuade the conference’s flagships schools to stay put.
Without Texas and Oklahoma, the Big 12 is in danger of falling apart. Even if it were to stay together by adding other schools, the value of the league would likely be severely diminished when it goes looking for its next television contract.
Soccer
Matthew Hoppe scored his first international goal on a header in the 83rd minute and the United States beat Jamaica 1-0 Sunday night at Arlington, Texas, to reach the semifinals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.
Hoppe, making his second international appearance, nodded home a cross from Cristian Roldan from just inside the 6-yard box, and the U.S. eliminated the 45th-ranked Reggae Boyz for the third straight Gold Cup.
The 20th-ranked U.S. will face Qatar, an invited guest ahead of its hosting next year’s World Cup, on Thursday in Austin, Texas. It will be the 11th consecutive Gold Cup semifinal for the Americans, who last won in 2017 when they beat Jamaica in the final. Canada will play defending champion Mexico in Houston on Thursday.
Golf
Cameron Champ fended off dehydration and crisply putted his way to a 5-under 66 on Sunday, winning the 3M Open by two strokes for his third career victory at Blaine, Minn.
The 26-year-old Champ had five birdies in a bogey-free round to finish at 15-under 269 at TPC Twin Cities. Louis Oosthuizen, Jhonattan Vegas and Charl Schwartzel tied for second.
- Stephen Dodd birdied the final hole for a one-stroke victory in the Senior British Open in England, holding off challenges from Miguel Angel Jimenez and Darren Clarke to secure his first major title.
Dodd closed with a 2-under 68 at Sunningdale for a 13-under 267. The 55-year-old Welshman hit his approach from the right rough to about 10 feet on the par-4 18th, and holed the putt to earn a spot next year in the British Open at St. Andrews.
Jimenez, the 2018 winner, shot a 65 to finish second. Clarke was another shot behind after a 67.
Hockey
Sam Bennett re-signed with the Florida Panthers, inking a four-year contract with the team that has been a good fit for him since joining at the trade deadline.
Bennett put up six goals and nine assists for 15 points in 10 regular-season games with the Panthers after they acquired him from Calgary. The 25-year-old was a point-a-game player during Florida’s playoff series, too, with a goal and four assists.
His deal is reportedly worth $17.6 million — a salary cap hit of $4.4 million annually through the 2024-25 season.