Briefly: Oklahoma, Texas eyeing move to SEC

Without Texas and Oklahoma, the Big 12 is in danger of falling apart. Even if it were to stay together by adding other schools, the value of the league would likely be severely diminished when it goes looking for its next television contract.

Soccer

Matthew Hoppe scored his first international goal on a header in the 83rd minute and the United States beat Jamaica 1-0 Sunday night at Arlington, Texas, to reach the semifinals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Hoppe, making his second international appearance, nodded home a cross from Cristian Roldan from just inside the 6-yard box, and the U.S. eliminated the 45th-ranked Reggae Boyz for the third straight Gold Cup.

The 20th-ranked U.S. will face Qatar, an invited guest ahead of its hosting next year’s World Cup, on Thursday in Austin, Texas. It will be the 11th consecutive Gold Cup semifinal for the Americans, who last won in 2017 when they beat Jamaica in the final. Canada will play defending champion Mexico in Houston on Thursday.

Golf

Cameron Champ fended off dehydration and crisply putted his way to a 5-under 66 on Sunday, winning the 3M Open by two strokes for his third career victory at Blaine, Minn.