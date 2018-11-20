The National Hockey League coaching landscape swiftly changed Tuesday as the Edmonton Oilers and St. Louis Blues both fired their coaches.
The Oilers parted ways with coach Todd McLellan on Tuesday and replaced him with Ken Hitchcock with hopes of reviving a team languishing in sixth place in the Pacific Division.
McLellan was in his fourth season behind the Oilers’ bench. The team missed the playoffs in two of his previous three seasons despite having superstar Connor McDavid on its roster.
In St. Louis, amid a disappointing showing that fell well short of Stanley Cup expectations, the Blues fired coach Yeo a quarter of the way into the season and named Craig Berube as his interim replacement.
St. Louis general manager Doug Armstrong announced the change hours after Monday night’s loss to the Los Angeles Kings, the Blues’ third shutout in the last four games.
At 7-9-3, the Blues are in last place in the Central Division, and their 17 points rank next-to-last in the NHL, ahead of only Los Angeles.
Baseball
Adrian Beltre of the Texas Rangers retired after 21 seasons in a career in which he hit 477 home runs and became the first player from the Dominican Republic to have 3,000 hits.
The 39-year-old third baseman announced his decision in a statement released by the Rangers, saying it is time for the “next chapter of my life.”
Beltre was a .286 hitter with 1,707 RBIs in 2,933 career games. His 3,166 hits rank 16th on baseball’s career list, with his homers total 30th and RBIs 24th. He played 2,759 games at third base — only Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson had more.
- Boston pitcher David Price has won the AL Comeback Player of the Year award and Atlanta reliever Jonny Venters has earned the NL honor.
Price, a 33-year-old left-hander, was 16-7 with a 3.58 ERA in 30 starts for the Red Sox, who won their fourth World Series title in 15 seasons. He was 6-3 with a 3.38 ERA in 11 starts and five relief appearances in 2017, when he was slowed by left elbow inflammation.
The 33-year-old Venters was 5-2 with three saves and a 3.67 ERA for Tampa Bay and Atlanta, which reacquired him on July 26. He had not appeared in the major leagues since 2012, undergoing Tommy John surgery for the second and third times.
Gymnastics
Former Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon was charged Tuesday with lying to state police during a probe of Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse — the fourth person other than the imprisoned ex-campus sports doctor to face criminal charges related to the scandal.
Simon, who stepped down earlier this year, was asked by investigators in May if she was aware of any investigation involving Nassar before 2016. She said she knew in 2014 that a sports medicine physician was the subject of review. The charging document, however, says she knew it was Nassar. It also accuses her of falsely stating that she was unaware of the nature of the sexual misconduct complaint that was being investigated.
Hundreds of girls and women have said Nassar molested them when he was a physician, including while he worked at Michigan State and Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which trains U.S. Olympians. Nassar, 55, last year pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting nine victims and possessing child pornography, and his sentences equate to life in prison.
