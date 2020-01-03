Briefly: Ohio State's Young to enter draft

Golf

Fresh off his Presidents Cup debut, Joaquin Niemann of Chile brought fresh confidence and plenty of form to Maui by opening the year with a 7-under 66 for a one-shot lead over Justin Thomas after the opening round Thursday at the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua, Hawaii.

Niemann is one of 15 first-time winners on the PGA Tour last year who are playing the rejuvenated Plantation Course at Kapalua for the first time.

Thomas, who won at Kapalua three years ago, played bogey-free and made five birdies over his last eight holes for a 67.

Matt Kuchar and Rickie Fowler were at 68, with defending champion Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm and Patrick Cantlay among those another shot back.

Baseball

Relief pitcher Will Harris is joining the Washington Nationals after they beat him in Game 7 of the World Series against the Houston Astros.

Harris and the Nationals have agreed to a $24 million, three-year contract, the team announced Friday.