Briefly: Ohio State's Young to enter draft

Record-setting defensive end Chase Young is leaving Ohio State early to enter the NFL draft, a widely expected move.
The junior Heisman Trophy finalist made the announcement Friday on Twitter. He says he looks forward to "joining a new family in the NFL this spring and being part of something special.”
Young led the nation in sacks with 16.5, also the best in school history. He reached that number despite being benched for two games because he violated NCAA rules by accepting a personal loan.
Young was a unanimous All-American selection and a rare defensive player to be selected a Heisman finalist. He collected a slew of other postseason honors.
• Former New Orleans Saints player Steve Gleason, who became a leading advocate for people struggling with Lou Gehrig's disease after he was diagnosed with the paralyzing condition, will be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal during a ceremony on Jan. 15.
President Donald Trump signed legislation last year awarding Gleason the medal, which is the highest civilian honor awarded by Congress. U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy from Louisiana announced the date for the ceremony in a news release Friday, noting Gleason's struggles with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a degenerative neuro-muscular disease commonly referred to as ALS that left Gleason paralyzed.
Golf
Fresh off his Presidents Cup debut, Joaquin Niemann of Chile brought fresh confidence and plenty of form to Maui by opening the year with a 7-under 66 for a one-shot lead over Justin Thomas after the opening round Thursday at the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua, Hawaii.
Niemann is one of 15 first-time winners on the PGA Tour last year who are playing the rejuvenated Plantation Course at Kapalua for the first time.
Thomas, who won at Kapalua three years ago, played bogey-free and made five birdies over his last eight holes for a 67.
Matt Kuchar and Rickie Fowler were at 68, with defending champion Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm and Patrick Cantlay among those another shot back.
Baseball
Relief pitcher Will Harris is joining the Washington Nationals after they beat him in Game 7 of the World Series against the Houston Astros.
Harris and the Nationals have agreed to a $24 million, three-year contract, the team announced Friday.
The 35-year-old Harris dominated with Houston for much of the postseason, starting October with nine consecutive scoreless innings. The Nationals finally got to him late in the World Series, and Harris allowed Howie Kendrick's go-ahead home run in Game 7.
Washington went on to win its first World Series. Harris was stuck with the loss.
The right-handed Harris had a 1.50 ERA in 68 games for the Astros last season. He had been with Houston since 2015 and was an All-Star in 2016.
Winter sports
Germany took the top two spots in a World Cup four-man bobsled race on Friday, with Francesco Friedrich driving to the gold medal and Nico Walther taking the silver in Winterberg, Germany.
Walther had the lead after one run, before Friedrich rallied in the second heat and finished with a combined time of 1 minute, 50.53 seconds. Walther’s sled was second in 1:50.73 and Oskars Kibermanis of Latvia drove to the bronze in 1:50.93.
Hunter Church drove the only U.S. sled in the field to an eighth-place finish.