Briefly: Officials: Olympic Games will begin

The president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee had a simple message Tuesday for fellow members of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party.
The games will happen.
“No matter what situation would be with the coronavirus, we will hold the games,” Yoshiro Mori, who is also a former Japanese prime minister, told lawmakers. “We should pass on the discussion of whether we will hold the games or not, but instead discuss how we should hold it.”
Mori has been the main cheerleader for several weeks in Japan, backed in Switzerland by International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach as reports have swirled that the Olympics might be canceled.
The IOC has aggressively pushed back and says the Olympics will open on July 23 with 11,000 athletes and tens of thousands of judges, officials, media, broadcasters, sponsors and VIPs. The Paralympics follow on Aug. 24 with 4,400 athletes.
A decision about fans at venues is to be made in the spring, but it seems likely that fans from abroad will be excluded.
College football
Video game maker EA Sports announced that it is bringing back its college football series, which was shelved eight years ago after the NCAA was sued for not sharing revenue from the game with college athletes.
Though there is still much to be sorted out when it comes to whether and how college players will be permitted to profit from the use of their names, images and likenesses in the game, Electronic Arts has already taken steps to relaunch the popular franchise.
There is no timetable in place for the next release of a college football game, the company said. But EA announced it has reached an agreement with College Licensing Company, which allows the game maker to use school marques and logos.
Tennis
Roger Federer is aiming to play his first tournament after two knee surgeries and more than one year out in Qatar next month.
Federer told Swiss radio station SRF on Tuesday he has targeted the Doha Open from March 8-13.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion said he preferred a smaller tournament where he “wouldn’t be in the spotlight too much and the stress is also a little less.”
Now 39, Federer last played in January 2020 at the Australian Open, losing in the semifinals to Novak Djokovic while clearly struggling with injury.
Federer said he could play one more event after Doha — the following week at his offseason base in Dubai is an option — and then focus on the clay-court season.
His main targets are Wimbledon, the Tokyo Olympics and, after he turns 40, the U.S. Open.
Soccer
Virgil van Dijk is unlikely to play again this season, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said.
The Netherlands defender has been out since October with an anterior cruciate ligament injury and while regular social-media updates from his rehabilitation in Dubai have raised optimism among Liverpool fans, Klopp is less convinced.
Following his injury, Van Dijk was removed from Liverpool’s Premier League squad just before the deadline for submissions. He had already been included in the Champions League squad.
- UEFA set Champions League clubs an extended April 2 deadline to complete their round of 16 games, with Germany’s limit on travel from England a pending problem.
Liverpool’s visit to Leipzig on Feb. 16 for a first-leg game could be affected by federal restrictions on arrivals from England where an aggressive variant of COVID—19 is spreading.
UEFA requires clubs to “cooperate with their national association in order to obtain from the relevant authorities exemptions from existing travel restrictions, such as border closures and quarantine requirements.”
The Champions League last 16 is scheduled to finish on March 17, and quarterfinal first legs are set for April 6-7.
The Europa League resumes on Feb. 18 at the last-32 stage and the Benfica-Arsenal games also have potential travel issues. UEFA set a March 5 deadline to complete the round, six days before the last-16 stage starts.