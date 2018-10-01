Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is being sued by a Nevada woman who said he raped her in the penthouse suite of a Las Vegas hotel in 2009 and then dispatched a team of “fixers” to obstruct the criminal investigation and trick her into keeping quiet for $375,000.
The suit says the woman asked police last month to reopen the criminal case; Las Vegas police confirmed to The Associated Press on Monday that they have reopened a sexual assault case from 2009 brought by the woman named in the lawsuit. The AP does not identify those who say they have been sexually assaulted.
Ronaldo’s attorney, Christian Schertz, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. But after a report on the case in Der Spiegel last week, he threatened to sue the German magazine, saying: “It violates the personal rights of our client Cristiano Ronaldo in an exceptionally serious way.”
In a smiling Instagram video posted hours after the suit was filed, Ronaldo appears to deny the allegations.
“Fake. Fake news,” said the five-time world player of the year, who moved to Juventus from Real Madrid this summer. “You want to promote by my name. It’s normal. They want to be famous, to say my name. But it is part of the job. I am a happy man and all good.”
Basketball
Kyrie Irving offered a simple message to science teachers Monday.
“I’m sorry,” the Boston Celtics star said.
And with that, Irving made clear that he regrets publicly saying that the Earth is flat.
Speaking Monday at the Forbes Under 30 summit in Boston, the flat-Earth topic that Irving inserted himself into last year was discussed — and the All-Star guard said he didn’t realize the effect that his claim would have once it went public.
“To all the science teachers, everybody coming up to me like, ‘You know I’ve got to reteach my whole curriculum?’ I’m sorry,” Irving said, as the room attending his session laughed. “I apologize. I apologize.”
Irving said he’s since learned certain thoughts are best kept in “intimate conversations.”
This whole saga started in February 2017, when Irving questioned whether the Earth is flat on a podcast that came out shortly before All-Star weekend that year in New Orleans.
Hockey
Everywhere longtime NHL coach Dave Tippett goes in Seattle, people ask him two questions.
“One, ‘What’s the name going to be?’ And two, ‘Where do I get my tickets?’” Tippett said.
The more immediate question is when — not if — an NHL expansion team is coming to Seattle as the league’s 32nd franchise and first in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. The prospective owners will make their pitch to an executive committee of owners in New York on Tuesday with a vote by the full Board of Governors possible as early as December. It is a virtual certainty the puck drops in Seattle two or three years from now.
Soccer
Midfielder Michael Bradley and goalkeeper Brad Guzan will be back with the U.S. national team for the first time since the loss at Trinidad and Tobago last October that ended the Americans' streak of seven straight World Cup appearances.
Star 20-year-old midfielder Christian Pulisic also is on the 24-man roster announced Monday for games against Colombia on Oct. 11 at Tampa, Florida, and versus Peru five days later at East Hartford, Connecticut.
Bradley, the 31-year-old U.S. captain, has 17 goals in 140 international appearances and figures to among only a few veterans who will be integrated with a young core group that has won three, lost two and tied three under interim coach Dave Sarachan. Guzan, 34, has 58 international appearances and was the backup to Tim Howard, now 39, in the last cycle of World Cup qualifying. Jozy Altidore, a 28-year-old striker, has not been selected for the national team since the defeat at Trinidad.
Pulisic has made just one appearance in the past year, on May 28 against Bolivia in suburban Philadelphia, near his home in Hershey, Pennsylvania. He missed last month's games against Brazil and Mexico because of an unspecified muscle injury, then had two goals and two assists in four games since returning to Borussia Dortmund's lineup.
