The rebuilding Chicago White Sox have extended manager Rick Renteria’s contract. General manager Rick Hahn declined to give specifics Wednesday other than the extension goes past 2019, when Renteria’s original three-year deal was set to end.
Renteria is 129-195 in two seasons with the White Sox, including 62-100 this year. Prior to being hired, he managed the Chicago Cubs to a 73-89 record in 2014.
Hahn said Renteria, 56, is a great fit with the young White Sox.
“We felt at the time we hired him he was the right guy to begin the early processes of this rebuild and then stay with us through the time we think we’re able to contend for championships,” Hahn said at the general managers’ meetings in Carlsbad, Calif.
The White Sox haven’t had a winning season since 2012.
- The Los Angeles Dodgers exercised its option on Dave Roberts’ contract for 2019 while continuing to work on a long-term deal for the manager who has taken the team to consecutive World Series. Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers president of baseball operations, says the team is “optimistic about working something out long-term.”
- New York Mets minor leaguer Tim Tebow has earned a promotion to Class AAA Syracuse. The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL quarterback hit .273 with six homers and 36 RBIs in 84 games this year for Double-A Binghamton. His season was cut short by a broken hamate bone in his right hand, which required surgery July 24. Tebow hit .301 in June for Binghamton and .340 in 15 games in July.
- Houston Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. will miss all of next season following Tommy John surgery. Houston announced McCullers had the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow repaired Tuesday.
- CC Sabathia says 2019 will be his final season in the major leagues. Sabathia, 38, and the New York Yankees finalized his $8 million, one-year contract Tuesday, subject to a successful physical. A six-time All-Star and the 2007 AL Cy Young Award winner, the left-hander went 9-7 with a 3.65 ERA in 29 starts this year.
GIANTS: Farhan Zaidi understands the intrigue that stems from his unique baseball path: from the small-budget Oakland Athletics to the big-spending Los Angeles Dodgers and back to the Bay Area to join the rival San Francisco Giants. Following four years as general manager of the Dodgers, Zaidi received a five-year contract to become Giants president of baseball operations Tuesday.
College football
The father of Florida quarterback Kyle Trask says his son is out for the season because of a broken foot. Michael Trask posted on Facebook that Kyle fractured a foot practicing a trick play Wednesday. The 19th-ranked Gators declined comment.
- Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman has been released from a hospital again after sustaining a partially collapsed lung for the second time this season. The school said Bowman was released Wednesday and would return to team activities Thursday. The freshman was hospitalized four nights after both injuries.
- The fallout at the University of Maryland following the death of Jordan McNair continued with the dismissal of two trainers involved in the player’s treatment after he collapsed on the practice field in late May.
- A person familiar with the investigation told The Associated Press in August that football athletic trainer Wes Robinson and director of athletic training Steve Nordwall had been placed on leave.
Golf
Two golfers from Thailand were at the top of the leaderboard after Wednesday’s first round of the Blue Bay LPGA tournament at Hainan Island, China. Thidapa Suwannapura shot a 4-under 68 to lead the tournament by one shot from her compatriot Ariya Jutanugarn and Alena Sharp of Canada. Six other players were two shots back and five others were just three off the lead in the 72-hole tournament, which concludes the LPGA’s Tour’s Asian swing.
