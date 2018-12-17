Notre Dame's Brian Kelly is The Associated Press college football Coach of the Year and the third coach to win the award twice since it was established in 1998.
Kelly received 16 of 58 first-place votes from AP college football poll voters and 81 total points. Alabama's Nick Saban was second with 16 first-place votes and 66 points and Central Florida first-year coach Josh Heupel was third with 33 points (five first-place votes).
Twelve coaches received at least one first-place vote and eight received at least three for the award announced Monday. Washington State's Mike Leach finished fourth with 26 points (three first-place votes) and Syracuse's Dino Babers was fifth with 25 (five first-place votes).
Kelly joins Saban and TCU's Gary Patterson as two-time winners. Kelly was also coach of the year in 2012.
Baseball
Left-hander J.A. Happ and the New York Yankees finalized a $34 million, two-year contract.
Happ is projected to be part of a rotation that includes Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka, CC Sabathia and James Paxton, acquired from Seattle in a trade.
A first-time All-Star, Happ was acquired from Toronto on July 26 as a summer rental and went 7-0 with a 2.69 ERA in 11 starts for New York, leaving him 17-6 with a 3.65 ERA for the season. He lost lose at Boston in the AL Division Series opener, allowing five runs in two innings.
• The Houston Astros reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with free agent outfielder Michael Brantley.
The 31-year-old Brantley has spent his entire 10-year career with the Cleveland Indians, where he was a three-time All-Star.
Brantley is a career .295 hitter and gives Houston an upgrade to an outfield anchored by center fielder George Springer. Brantley hit .309 with 17 homers, 36 doubles and 76 RBIs last season in 143 games, with 134 starts in left field.
Hockey
The Chicago Blackhawks placed goaltender Corey Crawford on injured reserve after he suffered a concussion for the second straight season.
Crawford got hurt in the first period of Sunday's 7-3 loss to San Jose when the back of his head struck the right post during a goalmouth pileup. He also missed the final part of last year and the start of this season because of a concussion.
Crawford, who turns 34 on Dec. 31, is 6-14-2 this season with a 3.28 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage.
Soccer
Major League Soccer is shortening its season by a month, going to single-elimination playoffs and scheduling the 2019 MLS Cup final for Nov. 10 in its earliest finish since 2002.
The league announced the change will have an all-knockout postseason in place of a two-leg format for the conference semifinals and finals. MLS had started using a two-leg, total-goals format in 2003.
Tennis
The women's tennis tour approved rule changes that are meant to ensure players are not penalized after they return from pregnancy or an injury that causes a long absence.
The changes were prompted, in part, by the experiences of former No. 1 players Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka, both of whom returned to competition after giving birth.
The WTA announced that players returning to the tour may use a special ranking for up to three years after the birth of a child, and the exemption can be used for seedings at big events.
Williams, who owns an Open-era record 23 Grand Slam singles titles, was unseeded at this year's French Open in her first major since the birth of her daughter — despite having won the previous major she played, the 2017 Australian Open.
