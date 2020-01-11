Briefly: North Dakota State wins 8th FCS championship

Redshirt freshman quarterback Trey Lance ran for 166 yards, with a clutch 44-yard touchdown to start the fourth quarter, and North Dakota State held on to claim its eighth FCS national championship with a 28-20 win over James Madison on Saturday at Frisco, Texas.
James Hendricks had an interception at the goal line in the final seconds for the Bison (16-0), who stretched their FCS-record winning streak to 37 in a row and completed the first 16-win season in any division since Yale in 1894.
After stopping Lance short on a fourth-and-2 at its 36 with 2:51 left, James Madison (14-2) drove to the 3.
Hendricks, who earlier had a 20-yard touchdown run on a fake field goal, then picked off the pass by Ben DiNucci.
Tennis
After more than 20 tight games against 20-year-old Alex de Minaur’s relentless attack, Rafael Nadal converted his first service break to clinch the second set and then it was all one-way in a 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 win as he secured Spain’s semifinal win against host Australia at the ATP Cup in Sydney.
Top-ranked Nadal and his Spanish team will face No. 2-ranked Novak Djokovic’s Serbian team for the first title in the new 24-team international tournament. Djokovic beat Daniil Medvedev 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 to secure Serbia’s win over Russia in the first of the semifinals.
- Australian Open organizers said Saturday that U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu, Juan Martin del Potro and Richard Gasquet have withdrawn due to knee injuries.
The Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season, starts Jan. 20 in Melbourne. Tournament officials said on Twitter that Gasquet had withdrawn with a knee injury while del Potro was also recovering from a knee ailment.
The 19-year-old Andreescu, Canada’s first winner of a Grand Slam singles tournament, hasn’t played since suffering the injury at the WTA Finals in October in China.
Skiing
Corinne Suter defied poor visibility in a World Cup giant slalom race twice delayed to finish 0.29 seconds ahead of Nicol Delago in Austria.
Suter’s Swiss teammate Michelle Gisin was third, 0.98 back, two weeks after also placing third in a World Cup slalom. Olympic downhill champion Sofia Goggia was fourth, 1.01 back, starting immediately after the second delay for fog.
Mikaela Shiffrin, the overall World Cup standings leader, skipped Saturday’s race. She could start in an Alpine combined event Sunday when Gisin, the Olympic champion, will also be favored.
- Riding a wild second run down the steep Adelboden slope, Zan Kranjec won a World Cup giant slalom in Switzerland to lead the season-long standings.
Kranjec had been sixth fastest in the morning run and his aggressive style took him 0.29 seconds ahead of Filip Zubcic, who got a career-best result.
Tied for third place, Henrik Kristoffersen and Victor Muffat-Jeandet were 0.64 behind Kranjec.
Winter sports
Germany won two bobsled World Cup gold medals in France while Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. held her lead in the women’s points standings.
Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi cptured the women’s race in 2 minutes, 1.43 seconds. Canada’s Christine De Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski were second in 2:01.64 and Germany’s Stephanie Schneider and Leonie Fiebig were third in 2:01.65.
Humphries finished fourth, good enough to keep a slim lead over Schneider in the standings after four races.