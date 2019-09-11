No gold. No medal. No more winning streak.
The U.S. reign atop international basketball has ended — this time, thwarted by France at the World Cup.
For the first time since 2006, the U.S. sent NBA players to a major international tournament and won’t win gold. Evan Fournier scored 22 points, Rudy Gobert had 21 points and 16 rebounds and France beat the U.S. 89-79 in the World Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday, rallying from a seven-point fourth-quarter deficit to pull off the upset at Dongguan, China.
The U.S. had won 58 consecutive tournament games in FIBA and Olympic competition, starting with the bronze-medal game at the 2006 world championships and continuing through every FIBA Americas, World Cup and Olympics event since.
The best the Americans can do now in China is finish fifth, and they’re assured of their worst finish in a big tournament with NBA players since placing sixth at the 2002 world championships.
- Elena Delle Donne put together a historic season in Washington and has been named the Associated Press WNBA player of the year.
Delle Donne became the first WNBA player to shoot over 50% from the field (51.5, 40% from behind the 3-point line (43%) and 90% from the foul line (97.4%). Only eight NBA players have accomplished that milestone. She helped the Mystics finish with the best record in the league and the top overall seed in the playoffs.
Napheesa Collier edged Milwaukee native Arike Ogunbowale for rookie of the year honors. Minnesota’s rookie received eight of the votes; Ogunbowale the other six.
Football
New England Patriots receiver Antonio Brown practiced with the team for the first time, a day after his former trainer filed a civil lawsuit in Florida accusing him of sexually assaulting her on three occasions.
Before the practice session Belichick declined to answer additional questions about Brown, including his status for Sunday’s game at Miami. He deferred to the Patriots’ statement late Tuesday in which they said they were aware of the lawsuit and “take these allegations very seriously.”
Brown has denied the allegations. Darren Heitner, a lawyer representing Brown, told The Associated Press his client plans to countersue. The NFL has declined comment but will be opening an investigation into the matter.
Golf
Rory McIlroy was voted PGA Tour player of the year over Brooks Koepka after posting the most top-10 finishes and winning the FedEx Cup.
It’s the third time McIlroy has won the Jack Nicklaus Award, and the first without having won a major.
McIlroy had three victories among his tour-best 14 finishes in the top 10, including The Players Championship. He also won the Canadian Open and the Tour Championship, giving him the FedEx Cup for the second time.
Cycling
Mastering strong winds that pushed riders to speeds of 46 mph, veteran Philippe Gilbert won his second Spanish Vuelta stage while Primoz Roglic lost a few seconds from his overall lead after a charge by Nairo Quintana.
Gilbert beat Sam Bennett in the final sprint of the 136.4-mile 17th stage, the longest of the three-week race that ends Sunday in Madrid.
