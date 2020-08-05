Briefly: No NBA players confirmed positive

The U.S. Open women’s and men’s singles champions will each earn $3 million, down $850,000 — or 22% — from the top prizes at the Grand Slam tennis tournament last year, part of a decrease of nearly $4 million in total player compensation in 2020.

Defending U.S. Open champion Rafael Nadal said Tuesday he didn’t want to travel during the pandemic and would not be entering the tournament. Also out of the field: Ash Barty, the No. 1-ranked woman.

The U.S. Open is set to start in New York on Aug. 31, as originally scheduled, something rare in the world of sports this year. Professional tennis was suspended in March because of the pandemic, leaving many players, coaches and others without a regular income.

Skiing

The season-opening races of Alpine skiing’s World Cup in October will be brought forward one week to avoid tourist crowds in the Austrian resort of Soelden and have the glacier reserved almost exclusively for the event.

The women’s race has now been scheduled for Oct. 17, followed by the men’s race the next day, the Austrian ski federation said.

According to the federation, the races “will be held without a large crowd regarding an optimal COVID-19 prevention.”

The 2019-20 season was cut short in March as the final weeks were canceled because of the virus outbreak, with Aleksander Aamodt Kilde scooping the men’s overall title and Federica Brignone dethroning three-time champion Mikaela Shiffrin on the women’s side.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0