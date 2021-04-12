Briefly: No Giannis? No problem against Magic

Khris Middleton scored 21 points, Bobby Portis added 16 points, including four 3-pointers, and 10 rebounds off the bench and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Orlando Magic 124-87 on Sunday night in Orlando to end a three-game losing streak.
Milwaukee was again without star Giannis Antetokounmpo, but it mattered little as Middleton shot 8 of 13 from the field and added eight rebounds and five assists to help the Bucks lead wire to wire. Middleton also hit two 3-pointers to give him 1,000 for his NBA career.
Milwaukee shot 48.9% and made 19 3-pointers to beat the Magic for the sixth straight time — five of those wins coming in Orlando. The Magic shot 37.2% and hit only 8 of 36 3s.
Jrue Holiday added 12 points, five rebounds and seven assists for Milwaukee, which never saw its lead dip below 13 points in the second half. Milwaukee pulled its starters early in the fourth period and extended its lead to as much as 37 late.
Brynn Forbes added 13 points off Milwaukee’s bench. Pat Connaughton made all four of his shots and added 11 points.
Mo Bamba scored a career-best 21 points for Orlando, which lost its fifth straight game and 18th in 22 games.
Hockey
The Vegas Golden Knights are acquiring center Mattias Janmark from the Chicago Blackhawks, according to a person with knowledge of the trade.
A third team could be involved to help salary cap-strapped Vegas make the money work. Janmark played against the Golden Knights during the 2020 bubble playoffs with the Dallas Stars.
The Blackhawks also dealt Carl Soderberg to the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche for unsigned prospect Ryder Rolston and 23-year-old Josh Dickinson.
The 35-year-old played four seasons for Colorado from 2015-19 before stints with Arizona and Chicago.
- The University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team finished in the top 10 of the final national rankings for the first time since 2014.
The Badgers were eighth in the USCHO.com Division I men’s poll released Monday, two days after UMass won the NCAA championship against St. Cloud State.
UW (20-10-1) qualified for its first NCAA Tournament in seven years as a No. 1 regional seed but lost to Bemidji State in the first round March 26.
Only one other Badgers team finished in the top 20 since 2014: The 2016-17 group was 17th. Minnesota led four Big Ten teams in the final rankings at No. 7. Michigan was ninth and Notre Dame was No. 17.
Soccer
A federal judge approved a partial deal between players on the women’s national team and the U.S. Soccer Federation over unequal working conditions.
U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner approved the Dec. 1 settlement during a hearing Monday. The deal calls for charter flights, hotel accommodations, venue selection and professional staff support equitable to that of the men’s national team.
Players sued the USSF in March 2019, contending they have not been paid equitably under their collective bargaining agreement that runs through December 2021, compared to what the men’s team receives under its agreement that expired in December 2018. The women asked for more than $66 million in damages under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Klausner dismissed the pay claim last May, ruling the women rejected a pay-to-play structure similar to the one in the men’s agreement and accepted greater base salaries and benefits than the men, who failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.