Briefly: No fans allowed U.S. Open qualifying

Matches in qualifying rounds for the U.S. Open will be closed to spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The U.S. Tennis Association on Thursday called it a “particularly tough decision.”
Qualifying is held at Flushing Meadows the week before main draw competition begins there on Aug. 30. The USTA said in June it would allow 100% capacity for all sessions during the main part of the Grand Slam tournament.
No spectators were allowed to attend any part of last year’s U.S. Open because of the virus outbreak.
The USTA said Thursday the “greatest number of players and their entourages are on site” during qualifying, with 256 players participating in those preliminary rounds sharing the grounds with the main draw players and their entourages.
That means more than 2,500 people will access the site during that week, and indoor capacity at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center is being reduced because of COVID-19 protocols.
- Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus ended Rebecca Marino’s strong run at the National Bank Open with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over the Canadian in Toronto.
Marino, a wild card ranked 220th, made it to the round of 16 by upsetting No. 16 seed Madison Keys and Paula Badosa, ranked No. 31.
Hockey
The New York Rangers agreed to terms with first-round draft pick Brennan Othmann on an entry-level contract.
Othmann skated in 34 games in the Swiss League this past season, collecting seven goals and nine assists along with 64 penalty minutes. The 18-year-old also had a goal and an assist in four playoff games.
The No. 16 pick overall in the recent NHL draft, Othmann played with the Flint Firebirds of the OHL during the 2019-20 season and had 17 goals and 16 assists.
Internationally, the Scarborough, Ontario native has represented Canada in several tournaments. Most recently, he helped Canada win a gold medal at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship.
NBA
Brooklyn first-round draft pick Cameron Thomas scored 22 points and had four assists, and David Duke Jr. added 10 points and nine rebounds as the Nets defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 97-91 in Summer league play at Las Vegas.
Quinndary Weatherspoon added 15 points for the Nets, but struggled with eight turnovers.
Day’Ron Sharpe, Brooklyn’s other first-round draft selection, looked solid with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting. He also had eight rebounds.
Jordan Nwora finished with a team-high 22 points for the Bucks, but was just 1 of 11 from beyond the 3-point arc. Milwaukee was 5 of 25 from long range and was outrebounded 44-33.
Soccer
Thomas Tuchel made the bold call, and Kepa Arrizabalaga made the big saves.
Brought on as a substitute with seconds remaining in extra time, Kepa kept out two spot kicks as Chelsea beat Villarreal 6-5 in a penalty shootout to win the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday in Northern Ireland.
Tuchel, the Chelsea manager, has been informed by his team of statisticians that Kepa has a better record at saving penalties than first-choice goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, so the substitution was made in the 119th minute of a match that ended 1-1 after extra time.
Kepa had already saved a penalty from Aissa Mandi when he dived low to his right again and parried out Raul Albiol’s attempt in what proved to be the final kick of the shootout at Windsor Park.
Villarreal was playing in the Super Cup as the Europa League champion, a tournament it won by beating Manchester United in a penalty shootout.
Wednesday’s match — billed as the most prestigious ever to be staged in Northern Ireland — was played in front of 13,000 people, with Windsor Park at 70% capacity during the pandemic and spectators required to wear face masks.