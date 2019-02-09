RJ Barrett scored 26 points, Zion Williamson had 18 and No. 2 Duke used an early barrage of 3-pointers to stun No. 3 Virginia and then held off the Cavaliers, 81-71, on Saturday night at Charlottesville, Va.

Barrett hit his first five tries from 3-point range for the Blue Devils (21-2, 9-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). His fifth one gave them a 29-15 lead after less than 12 minutes of play. Cam Reddish took over after that, hitting 5 of his first 6, the last three early in the second half as the Blue Devils rebuilt their lead to 52-41. He finished with 17 points.

Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome each scored 16 to lead Virginia (20-2, 8-2), which had a 13-game home winning streak snapped. The Cavaliers lost to the Blue Devils at John Paul Jones Arena for the third consecutive time.

In other games in the top ten:

• Grant Williams scored 16 points as No. 1 Tennessee beat Florida 73-61 to complete a season sweep of the Gators and extend its school-record winning streak to 18 games.

• PJ Washington scored 23 points, Keldon Johnson added 13 and No. 5 Kentucky held on to beat Mississippi State 71-67 at Lexington, Ky.

• Trey Porter had 20 points and nine rebounds as No. 6 Nevada avenged its only loss of the season by dominating New Mexico 91-62 at Reno, Nev.

• Kenny Williams hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:08 left in overtime to help No. 8 North Carolina hold off Miami 88-85 at Chapel, Hill, N.C.

• Nick Ward had 22 points and Matt McQuaid scored a season-high 18, leading Michigan State past Minnesota 79-55.

In the women's top ten, Kalani Brown scored 32 points as No. 1 Baylor beat TCU 89-71 at Waco, Texas. UConn's Napheesa Collier tied a season-high with 30 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, leading the No. 5 Huskies to a 109-74 rout of Temple.

Golf

Paul Casey was far away from all the antics at Pebble Beach and quietly put together another solid round for a 5-under 67 that gave him a three-shot lead over Phil Mickelson going into the final day of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.

Casey played at Spyglass Hill in a mixture of rain, sunshine and wind. He was at 15-under 200.

Mickelson was part of the celebrity rotation at Pebble and put on a show on the back nine, stuffing a wedge to 3 feet on No. 13, and following with a 4-iron to 4 feet on the par-5 14th hole for eagle. He had a 2-under 70.

Jordan Spieth was in the mix until a pair of double bogeys over his last six holes left him eight back.

CHAMPIONS: Bernhard Langer eagled the par-5 18th for a 4-under 68 and a one-stroke lead in the Oasis Championship at Boca Raton, Fla.

Marco Dawson was second after a 67, and David Toms (67) and Brandt Jobe (65) were two strokes back at 10 under in the first full-field event of the season. First-round leader Jesper Parnevik followed his opening 63 with a 72 to drop into a tie for fifth at 9 under with Bob Estes (68), Tom Byrum (69) and Woody Austin (70). Fred Couples was 8 under after a 69.

LPGA: Second-round leader Kim Kaufman holed out from the bunker for birdie on the par-3 seventh hole which helped her take a two-stroke lead into the final round of the Vic Open in Australia. France's Celine Boutier (69) and Su Oh of Australia (74) were tied for second.

Track & field

Yomif Kejelcha fell 0.008 seconds short of the indoor mile record, winning the Wanamaker Mile in 3 minutes, 48.46 seconds Saturday in the 112th Millrose Games at The Armory.

The Ethiopian star just missed the record of 3:48.45 set by Hicham El Geurrouj's in 1997 in Ghent, Belgium.

