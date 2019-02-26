The San Francisco 49ers placed the franchise tag on kicker Robbie Gould on Tuesday, keeping him locked up for the 2019 season for a price tag of about $5 million.
Gould has been the NFL’s most accurate kicker during his two seasons with San Francisco and could have been a target to return to the Chicago Bears if he hit the open market.
The Bears are planning to release kicker Cody Parkey after he missed a field goal off the left upright and crossbar in the closing seconds of a 16-15 wild-card loss to Philadelphia at home last month.
Gould, 36, was at the game with his family, which has remained in the Chicago area even after the Bears released him following the 2015 season. But with few key projected free agents on their roster, the 49ers decided to use the tag on one of their most reliable players.
- Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory was suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy, the fourth time the troubled player has been banned by the league.
The suspension comes about seven months after Gregory was reinstated by Commissioner Roger Goodell following a lengthy process aimed at reviving his career. Gregory missed 30 of the 32 games over two seasons as a result of his first three suspensions.
Gregory had his best year in 2018, posting career highs with six sacks and 14 games. He was reinstated just before the start of training camp last year and was active for the season opener.
- The longest-tenured player on the Bears offense will remain in place for 2019: Right guard Kyle Long has agreed to restructure his contract, according to a league source.
The new deal will create salary-cap space, eliminating doubt about whether he would return for a seventh season with the organization.
The 2013 first-round draft pick was to count $8.5 million against the team’s salary cap this season with a base salary of $6.9 million, a $100,000 workout bonus and $1.5 million in proration from the signing bonus he received on his contract extension before the 2016 season.
Golf
Phil Mickelson has committed to play in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, further boosting the star power of next week’s event at Bay Hill Club and Lodge.
Mickelson and Tiger Woods, two of the top men’s golfers of all time and recent winners on the PGA Tour, will headline a field currently with 13 of the top 20 players in the world rankings.
The 48-year-old Mickelson counts his 1997 win at Bay Hill among his 44 wins on Tour. Now ranked 20th, Mickelson won earlier this month at Pebble Beach.
Mickelson boasts four top-five finishes at Bay Hill and a scoring average of 71.2 over 48 rounds on the par-72 layout. But he missed the cut during his last visit six years ago.
Boxing
The WBC heavyweight title rematch between champion Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury is off for now.
The two fought to a draw in December and were negotiating a rematch. But WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman said he received confirmation from Fury that the challenger would look elsewhere for his next bout.
Wilder is now expected to take on Dominic Breazeale, who is the next mandatory WBC challenger.
Wilder (40-0-1) floored Fury (27-0-1) in the ninth and 12th rounds on Dec. 1, yet Fury outboxed Wilder for large portions of the remainder of their showdown at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.