Briefly: Nike's relationship with Kyrie 'likely over'

The relationship between Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving and Nike is likely severed for good, the shoe giant's co-founder told CNBC.

“I would doubt that we go back," co-founder Phil Knight said in an interview that aired Thursday. “But I don't know for sure."

Nike announced last Friday that it has “suspended" its relationship with Irving and canceled its plans to release his next signature shoe, part of the massive fallout that followed his tweeting a link to a film containing antisemitic material. The Nets also suspended Irving for at least five games; he has missed four already.

Irving signed with Nike in 2011 and had a signature line of shoes since 2014, with his annual endorsement deal believed to be worth at least $11 million.

“Kyrie stepped over the line," Knight said. “It's kind of that simple. He made some statements that we just can't abide by and that's why we ended the relationship. And I was fine with that."

Baseball

Justin Verlander declined a $25 million option with the Houston Astros to become a free agent on Thursday, five days after helping the team with its second World Series title.

The 39-year-old right-hander played for Detroit from 2005 until he was traded to the Astros in August 2017. He agreed to a $66 million contract covering 2020 and 2021, then hurt his elbow and needed Tommy John surgery.

After pitching one game over the previous two seasons, Verlander became a free agent and re-signed with Houston for a $25 million, one-year deal that included the option. He went 18-4 with a major league-best 1.75 ERA in 28 starts, then was 2-0 with a 5.85 ERA in four postseason outings. He is 244-133 with a 3.24 ERA and 3,198 strikeouts in 17 seasons.

Football

Former Green Bay Packers linebacker Blake Martinez announced he was retiring after seven seasons. Martinez had 706 tackles during his career that included stints with Green Bay, the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders.

“I have chosen to step away from this career at this time to focus on my family and future passions!" Martinez posted on Instagram. "I am excited for this new journey and appreciate all the fans and organizations that have supported me throughout the years!”

• Josh Allen missed his second straight practice on Thursday because of a sprained throwing elbow, further clouding the Buffalo Bills quarterback's chances of playing against the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings this weekend.

Allen was hurt in the final minutes of a 20-17 loss to the New York Jets last Sunday. He was spotted wearing a brace on his right arm after missing practice on Wednesday. Without revealing the severity of the injury, coach Sean McDermott referred to the fifth-year starter as being day to day and would only say, “We’ll see,” when asked whether he can play on Sunday.

The injury is similar to the one that caused Allen to miss four games during his rookie season in 2018, the last time he has missed a start. If he can’t go, 10-year journeyman backup Case Keenum would fill in for the Bills, whose lead atop the AFC is down to a half-game.

• Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow were placed on injured reserve, according to a person familiar with the moves Thursday.

Waller has missed the past three games with a hamstring injury, and Renfrow has been dealing with rib and hamstring injuries. Each will sit out at least the next four games.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the moves were not announced by the team. ESPN and NFL Network first reported both Waller and Renfrow were being placed on IR.

Hockey

P.K. Subban has become a full-time member of ESPN's hockey team after contributing during last season’s Stanley Cup playoff coverage.

Subban, who retired in September, has signed a three-year agreement with ESPN. He will work mainly as a studio analyst but will handle some games during the season.

Subban said the opportunities of making appearances on “First Take” and other ESPN programming during the playoffs was another factor in the decision.

The 33-year-old Subban played 13 seasons for the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators and New Jersey Devils. He scored 467 points in 824 regular-season games, including 115 goals. He won the Norris Trophy as the league’s top defenseman in 2013 with the Canadiens and reached the 2017 Stanley Cup Final with the Predators as well as being a three-time NHL All-Star selection.