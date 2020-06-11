Briefly: NHL training camp set to start July 10

The NHL and NHL Players’ Association gave the go-ahead Thursday for teams to open training camp on July 10 in the next step forward toward completing the pandemic-delayed season.
The league and union have already approved a 24-team playoff format but still need to decide on testing and health and safety protocols along with potential host cities for the games.
Camps are expected to last two weeks, if not slightly longer. Under this timeline, exhibition games could begin as soon as July 24 with playoff games starting roughly a week later.
- Kim Pegula is staying on as Buffalo Sabres president with a continued focus on making the small-market franchise economically sustainable, while in the face of criticism the team has been mismanaged under her leadership.
The team’s co-owner said she believes she remains the best-suited for the job to streamline the operation, while acknowledging the process has taken longer than expected.
The Sabres are already among the NHL’s smallest market teams, and the region lacks a large corporate base to drive suite sales and sponsorships.
The economic conditions, coupled with the team’s nine-year playoff drought, leave open questions how difficult it will be to draw fans once the next season begins.
Soccer
U.S. Soccer’s board of directors voted to repeal a 2017 policy that required national team players to stand during the national anthem, a rule adopted after Megan Rapinoe kneeled in support of Colin Kaepernick.
A person with knowledge of the discussions regarding the policy said new President Cindy Parlow Cone first broached repealing the rule last week, calling for the special meeting of the board.
The U.S. Soccer Athletes’ Council, which includes current national team players Alex Morgan and Ali Krieger, as well as former players like Landon Donovan, called on U.S. Soccer to also apologize for the policy to foster a “positive relationship to exist going forward.”
Swimming
Six women have filed civil lawsuits against USA Swimming, its local associations in California and three now-banned coaches claiming the national governing body failed to protect them from abuse by those coaches.
Debra Grodensky, Suzette Moran and Tracy Palmero, along with three other women who remain anonymous, filed three lawsuits this month.
Among individuals named in the suits are former U.S. Olympic and national team coach Mitch Ivey, former U.S. national team director Everett Uchiyama and former coach Andrew King.
The suits allege USA Swimming, including former executive director Chuck Wielgus, and other top officials, the local associations and clubs were aware of Ivey, Uchiyama and King’s predatory behavior but refused to address it, creating a culture of abuse that exposed dozens of underage swimmers to sexual abuse and harassment.
The lawsuits are believed to be the first major filings under a new California law that allows sexual abuse victims to confront in court their abusers and the organizations that protected predators. Assembly Bill 218, which went into effect on Jan. 1, created a three-year window to file past claims that had expired under the statute of limitations.
Obituary
Harry Glickman, the founder of the Portland Trail Blazers and general manager of the franchise’s only NBA title-winning team in 1977, died Wednesday. He was 96.
Portland was granted an expansion franchise in 1970. Glickman was part of the original ownership team, along with Herman Sarkowsky, Larry Weinberg and Robert Schmertz, that paid the league’s $3.7 million expansion fee, according to the team’s website. Glickman was one of the shareholders who sold the club to Paul Allen in 1988.
Under Glickman, the Trail Blazers reached the NBA Finals three times, winning their lone title in 1977. Portland also won the Western Conference championship in 1990 and 1992.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!