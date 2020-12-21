Briefly: NHL season to start on Jan. 13

Hockey is set to return Jan. 13 after the NHL and players completed a deal to hold a 56-game season that would include playoffs lasting into July to award the Stanley Cup.
The league’s Board of Governors voted to approve the agreement that was backed by the NHL Players’ Association executive board Friday night. The regular season is scheduled to go until May 8 with a 16-team playoff to follow.
The season will be highly unusual in at least one respect: There will be four divisions — North, South, East and West — and all play will be within them through the first two rounds of the playoffs to minimize travel and the potential for the coronavirus to disrupt the season. The North Division contains only the seven Canadian teams.
The league is allowing for the possibility of playing games at neutral sites if needed. Final details on where the Canadian teams will play were still pending until there are agreements with federal and provincial health officials.
College basketball
Gonzaga remained No. 1 in the men’s college poll released Monday, No. 2 Baylor received three first-place votes, and Kansas moved up two spots to No. 3. Iowa and Villanova rounded out the top five.
In the women’s poll, Stanford remained No. 1 for the third consecutive week, receiving 26 of 30 first-place votes from a media panel.
Louisville, UConn, North Carolina State and South Carolina followed the Cardinal again in the poll. Arizona, Baylor, Oregon, Texas A&M and UCLA round out the first 10 teams in the poll.
Tennis
Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Frances Tiafoe were among the winners of the ATP’s top awards for 2020.
Djokovic was the year-end No. 1 for a record-equaling sixth time after winning four titles including a record eighth Australian Open.
Federer, who played only six singles all year, was the singles fans’ favorite for a record-extending 18th straight year, and Nadal received the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award for the third year straight and fourth time overall after winning a 13th Roland Garros crown.
Skiing
Ramon Zenhaeusern won the first men’s World Cup slalom of the season, improving from eighth position after the opening run in Italy.
The Swiss skier beat two Austrians — Manuel Feller and Marco Schwarz — for his fourth career win, but first since March 2019.
Zenhaeusern was 0.52 seconds off the lead after the first run and posting the 10th fastest time in the final run was enough for the win, 0.08 ahead of Feller and 0.12 ahead of Schwarz.
