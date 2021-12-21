Briefly: NHL goes into shutdown

The NHL is beginning a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday amid a rise in positive COVID-19 test results among players, and with 10 of the league's 32 teams' schedules already paused and their facilities closed.

The league announced on Monday night that it will open its annual holiday break two days earlier than scheduled and have it run through Saturday. The decision, reached in coordination with the NHL Players' Association, means five additional games scheduled for Thursday will be postponed, bringing the total this season to 49.

The decision to begin the break early comes a day after the NHL and NHLPA issued a joint statement announcing they were attempting to avoid a leaguewide shutdown by making decisions on a team-by-team basis. The holiday break was previously supposed to run from Friday to Sunday.

Of the 49 games postponed, 44 have occurred over the past two weeks with the delta and omicron variants spreading across North America.

Baseball

The Oakland Athletics named former outfielder Mark Kotsay their manager Tuesday to replace Bob Melvin, who departed earlier this offseason to manage the San Diego Padres.

Kotsay receives a three-year contract through the 2024 season, the team. That also includes a club option for the 2025 campaign.

• Kimera Bartee, a former Major League Baseball outfielder and Detroit Tigers first base coach, died Monday. He was 49.

The Tigers made the announcement Tuesday, saying Bartee died suddenly. They did not disclose the cause of death.

Basketball

The 10 NBA teams with games scheduled on Christmas were told by the league Tuesday that shifting some game times is a possibility for the planned five-game slate, if virus-related issues force changes to the lineup.

The league told the teams the priority is filling the ABC windows for Saturday’s games, which means the slots at 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Central. For now, those games, in order, would have Boston at Milwaukee, Golden State at Phoenix and Brooklyn at the Los Angeles Lakers.

The other games on the Christmas schedule are Atlanta at New York at 11 a.m. Central, and Dallas at Utah at 9:30 p.m. Central. Both of those games are scheduled to be shown on ESPN.

• Former San Antonio Spurs star Manu Ginobili, SuperSonics and Suns forward Tom Chambers and Olympic and WNBA champion Lindsay Whalen are among the first-time nominees for the Basketball Hall of Fame.

The full Class of 2022 will be announced during the NCAA Final Four in New Orleans in April.

• COVID-19 concerns at Georgetown and Boston College have caused both teams to suffer forfeits in their conference standings.

Boston College’s basketball game at Wake Forest scheduled for Wednesday is canceled in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Georgetown's game Wednesday at No. 22 Providence is also canceled in the Big East.

The leagues announced the cancellations Tuesday. In both cases, the forfeits will count only in the league standings and won't affect the overall record.

Football

The Green Bay Packers placed wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

• The Cleveland Browns were dealt another tough blow when defensive end Takk McKinley tore his Achilles tendon in Monday night's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and will miss the remainder of the season.

McKinley, who signed with Cleveland as a free agent before the season, was carted off the field in the third quarter. The 26-year-old was emotional while being helped by medical staff and driven to the locker room, knowing his injury was serious.

Cleveland signed McKinley to a one-year, $4.25 million contract in March. He finished with 2½ sacks in 11 games and was credited with 18 tackles.

Soccer

Serie A champion Inter Milan was the latest club to have its offices raided by the finance police on Tuesday as part of the ongoing investigation into false accounting.

Authorities had raided the offices of Juventus last month to gather information on player transfers and agent dealings between 2019 and this year. Inter said the documents requested from it were related to the sale of players in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

The investigation centers on inflated valuations that allow players to move from one club to another for officially far more than they are worth. These capital gains are known as “plusvalenze” and are a form of false accounting.

