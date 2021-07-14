Briefly: NFL's Sherman arrested in Seattle

Former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman was booked into a jail in Seattle on Wednesday morning, accused of “Burglary Domestic Violence.”
The King County Correctional Facility lists Sherman as being booked at 6:08 a.m. Online records say bail was denied, though it was unlikely Sherman would have had a court appearance yet.
The incident is being investigated as a felony. It wasn’t immediately clear if Sherman had an attorney and no other details were immediately available.
The National Football League Players Association, the union that represents NFL players, said in a statement it was monitoring the situation.
Sherman become a Seattle sports legend during seven seasons with Seahawks. The cornerback was a star in their run to a 2014 Super Bowl victory, making a game-saving play to deflect a pass in the NFC Championship Game against the 49ers.
He left the Seahawks after the 2017 season and then played three seasons with San Francisco. The 33-year-old is currently a free agent.
College
Nebraska announced that it has hired former star football player Trev Alberts as its new athletic director.
Alberts, the athletic director at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, will fill the job that opened with the retirement of Bill Moos.
Alberts, 50, earned All-American honors as a Huskers linebacker, playing from 1990 to 1993, and won the Dick Butkus and Jack Lambert awards as the top college linebacker. He later played for the Indianapolis Colts as the fifth overall pick from the 1994 draft.
After leaving professional football, he became a television and print college football commentator and worked at ESPN. Alberts has been the UNO’s athletic director since 2009.
Moos abruptly announced his retirement last month after three years on the job, with 18 months left on his contract. His departure came as Nebraska’s football program posted four straight losing seasons.
Cycling
Tadej Pogacar said it was going to be the hardest day of the Tour de France.
He made it look easy.
The race leader finished ahead of his rivals and took a major step toward defending his title with a perfectly executed 17th-stage win in the Pyrenees on Wednesday.
The 22-year-old Pogacar made his move with 8.5 kilometers to go on Col de Portet when he powered past previous leader Anthony Perez on his way to victory at 2,215 meters above sea level – the highest stage finish this year.
Jonas Vingegaard stayed on Pogacar’s wheel, with Richard Carapaz close behind but Rigoberto Uran, who was previously second in the general classification, was unable to keep pace and dropped back to fourth overall.
It was Pogacar’s first stage win since claiming the yellow jersey on the eighth stage.
The defending champion stretched his lead in the GC to 5 minutes, 39 seconds over Vingegaard, with Carapaz a further four seconds behind.
Olympics
Athletes at the Tokyo Olympics will put their medals around their own necks to protect against spreading the coronavirus.
The “very significant change” to traditional medal ceremonies in the 339 events was revealed Wednesday by International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach.
Bach also confirmed that in Tokyo “there will be no shake hands and there will be no hugs there during the ceremony.”
Olympic medals are typically presented by an IOC member or a leading official in a sport’s governing body. The Tokyo Olympics open July 23 in a state of emergency and rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the city.
NBA
Kawhi Leonard had surgery Tuesday to repair a partial tear of his right ACL, an injury the Los Angeles Clippers did not specify as he sat out the team’s first-ever Western Conference finals appearance.
The Clippers said there is no timetable for his return.
Leonard averaged 30.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 11 playoff games. He first got hurt in Game 4 of the team’s second-round series against the Utah Jazz. He was held out of the last eight postseason games, including the Clippers’ 4-2 loss to the Phoenix Suns in the West finals.