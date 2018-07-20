The NFL and NFL Players Association have come to a “standstill agreement” regarding the NFL’s revised anthem policy after the NFLPA filed a grievance against the league Tuesday, the two sides announced in a joint statement.
As part of the agreement, the new rule requiring players and league personnel to stand for the national anthem has been put on hold pending further discussions between the NFL and NFLPA over the course of the next several weeks.
The union says that the new policy, which the league imposed without consultation with the NFLPA, is inconsistent with the collective bargaining agreement and infringes on players’ rights.
The policy allows players to protest during the national anthem by staying in the locker room, but forbids them from sitting or taking a knee if they’re on the field or the sidelines. Teams will be subject to fines if players don’t comply and will have the option of punishing players.
When the league announced the policy, Commissioner Roger Goodell called it a compromise aimed at putting the focus back on football after a tumultuous year in which television ratings dipped nearly 10 percent.
President Donald Trump, a frequent critic of protesting players, said Friday that players should be suspended for a game for kneeling once, then suspended for the season with no pay if they kneel a second time.
Basketball
The Lakers added one more veteran to their roster, signing forward Michael Beasley to a one-year deal worth $3.5 million, according to people familiar with the deal who were not authorized to speak publicly.
Beasley joins an overhauled roster headlined by LeBron James, along with several other veterans the Lakers have signed to one-year deals: guards Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and center JaVale McGee.
College athletics
More than 100 former students have provided firsthand accounts of sexual misconduct by the now-dead Ohio State University team physician at the center of an ongoing investigation, the university said.
Over 200 former students and university employees have been confidentially interviewed by independent investigators reviewing allegations against Richard Strauss, University President Michael Drake said.
Many of the accusers who have spoken publicly allege Strauss groped them or conducted unnecessary genital exams. Those allegations range from 1979 to 1997, during most of Strauss’ two decades on the faculty and medical staff.
Cycling
A spectator threw a smoke bomb into the Tour de France peloton as it passed by.
Nobody came to any harm. Unlike on Thursday, when a fan’s camera strap appeared to snag Vincenzo Nibali’s handlebars and he slammed to the ground, breaking a vertebra.
Nibali’s accident occurred in a cloud of yellow smoke set off by spectators, with two police motorbikes not much more than a couple bike lengths in front of the stage leaders.
Olympics
After hosting the World Cup, President Vladimir Putin says Russia could bid for a future Summer Olympics.
Asked about hosting a Summer Olympics in Russia for the first time since 1980, Putin says feasibility studies need to be conducted “but obviously we will organize major international competitions here,” in comments reported by state news agency RIA Novosti.
The next summer games Russia could host would be in 2032.
- Some of Russia’s best known track and field athletes are among the 100-plus international athletes facing doping cases, including former Olympic high jump champion Ivan Ukhov, double world champion shot putter Tatyana Lysenko, Olympic bronze medal-winning long jumper Svetlana Shkolina and 2014 world indoor triple jump champion Lyukman Adams.
- One of two men detained in Kazakhstan on suspicion of killing Olympic figure skating medalist Denis Ten has confessed, authorities said.
